As a resident of the McKinley/Green neighborhood in west Champaign, I have been thinking about the press we have gotten lately due to car accidents, stolen vehicles and guns. When lawlessness came to our neighborhood, we got on high alert, but what will we do with our rage, fear and 15 minutes of fame?
Are there specific measures that the city can take to address the particular problems near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Green Street? I hope so. Speeding and running stop signs are real issues, and the injuries to the victims could have been far worse. Car theft, guns and drugs are as unwanted here as they would be in any neighborhood.
Our council representative and the city have been responsive to our concerns about criminal activity, and traffic studies are underway. A neighborhood watch is a good thing, and we will have one.
What I hope is that as we gather and speak, we do so without mindsets of alarm that increase division, further stereotypes and generate an urgency that is blind to what was then and what is now.
I am concerned about a tone of outrage that these things are happening in “our neighborhood.” I do not wish to discount the injury, distress and property loss that these accidents have brought. This is a pedestrian-active area, and the realities cannot be ignored.
But we don’t live in a bubble, nor do we live in the world of yesterday. Yes, people need to be accountable for their actions, and there are reasons that we have laws and police. But one cannot ignore changes in economic and social conditions that have given us a changed world.
According to the Pew Research Center, “the share of adults who live in middle class fell from 61 percent in 1971 to 50 percent in 2021. ... The shrinking of the middle class has been accompanied by an increase in the share of adults in the upper-income tier — from 14 percent in 1971 to 21 percent in 2021 — as well as an increase in the share who are in the lower-income tier, from 25 percent to 29 percent.”
We do not live in the world as it once was, when our wage and tax structures better supported a middle class. Can we not expect things to be different? Fifty years ago, parents did not need to work two jobs to survive and could be at home to raise their kids. Kids who had hope for their futures were not shooting each other. Today, we have more guns than people in this country. That was not true when I was a child.
Solutions to crime and rectification of social and economic conditions long in the making that contribute to crime are depressingly slow. As a nation, we have made policy choices that do not serve our country well. Only when we work together to be there for our kids and your kids and our neighbors and your neighbors will we make progress.
We will sink or swim together, so a narrow focus serves us not. Many people, institutions and faith communities with a different vision of community safety are making a difference here in Champaign-Urbana. My plea is that as we live our lives, offer our gifts and develop policy, we “draw the circle wide.”