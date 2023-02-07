Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor online
One of the most important responsibilities that our state and school districts have is ensuring that all students have great teachers to support their learning and development.
Illinois, like most other states, has been grappling with teacher and staff shortages. These have not been felt evenly across the state; rather, they affect English learners, students of color, those with diverse learning needs and from low-income households, and underfunded districts the most.
This month, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools released its annual Educator Shortage Survey, which gives us a first glimpse into staffing trends in 2022-23 through superintendent perceptions. Based on these reports, IARSS estimates that 30 percent of posted teacher positions went unfilled or were filled with a less-than-qualified hire.
Though concerns about the shortage are widespread, shortfalls are largely concentrated among substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and special-education and bilingual educators.
This matters because the research is clear: Teacher quality is the No. 1 school-based factor affecting student outcomes, and teacher diversity is also strongly linked to improved outcomes for all students, but especially students of color.
Addressing staffing challenges requires the state to take a comprehensive approach to address needs across the full continuum of the educator pipeline — from recruitment through retention of veteran educators.
The good news: Over the past five years, the state and districts have taken bold, thoughtful steps to strengthen the educator pipeline — and it’s making a difference.
In just the past year, the state has added more than 2,500 teaching positions without increasing the vacancy rate, which has remained largely steady at 1.5 percent. Additionally, enrollment in educator preparation programs is growing and becoming more diverse. And last year, Illinois achieved the highest teacher retention rate since the Illinois State Board of Education began reporting this data in 2014.
We are heartened by our governor’s and the ISBE’s strategic efforts to address the root causes of the teacher shortage, including by investing in K-12 schools through the evidence-based funding formula, increasing minimum teacher salaries and expanding early recruitment efforts, and through investments in targeted scholarships.
Furthermore, federal stimulus dollars have been used to invest in recruitment and retention of bilingual and special-education teachers, affinity groups for teachers of color and mentoring and coaching for early-career teachers.
These begin to address the teacher shortage more systemically. Now is the time to intensify this work. Alongside IARSS, we recommend that our lawmakers:
1. Increase state funding for K-12 schools:
- More and stable dollars from Springfield allow schools to compete for teachers and fill openings.
2. Plug federal funding holes that support a stronger pipeline:
- Federal stimulus funds that are being used to support educator recruitment and retention end in September 2023 and 2024, and policymakers must ensure these efforts continue without interruption.
3. Make teacher training more affordable:
- Increase funding for minority teacher scholarships, tuition-repayment programs and other state financial aid.
4. Expand opportunities for paraprofessionals to earn their credentials:
- Support those interested in earning their license to be a teacher in high-need subject areas.
To support student success, it is critical that we continue to strengthen the teaching profession so our young people and career changers choose this path; maintain rigorous training programs and standards so teachers arrive student-ready on Day 1 in the classroom; and support teachers’ long-term development and retention.
Never have our students needed a strong, diverse teaching force more.