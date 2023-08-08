Voters of Champaign County, as you process the information below, please keep in mind that 102 county clerks and election commissioners responsible for administering elections in Illinois, composed of Republicans and Democrats, released the following statement in September 2022:
“We, the members of the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders, proclaim to the voters of Illinois that Voting-By-Mail is a safe and secure way to cast your vote.”
In the past four years, 62,525 voters in Champaign County have voted by mail and over 15,000 are on the permanent vote-by-mail list. Clearly, tens of thousands of your fellow citizens find the process to be trustworthy. Sign up now and vote from the security and comfort of your home at our website.
Each time a voter fills out their ballot, there are approximately 11 contests (including referendum questions) that allow them to vote for one or more candidates. On average, voters choose a candidate in six to seven of the contests and vote on referendum questions about 70 percent of the time. Therefore, Champaign County has accurately counted roughly 406,413 vote-by-mail votes over the past six elections.
Did you know California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington State allow all their elections to be conducted by mail? Oregon has been voting by mail for 23 years.
States with expanded use of voting by mail save taxpayer dollars by scaling back the high cost of administering in-person elections and see higher voter participation. For example, Oregon’s all-vote-by-mail election in 2022 had the highest turnout of any state. If Illinois isn’t ready for statewide vote by mail, we should at least follow in the footsteps of two states, Nebraska and North Dakota, which allow their local election authorities to opt into conducting elections by mail.
I must further address a recent Letter to the Editor critical of voting by mail. First, the idea that “all mail ballots should be in the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election night.” I strongly disagree with this idea because it could prevent thousands of voters who lawfully voted by mail from having their votes counted. As county clerk, I will always protect the rights and accessibility of all eligible voters.
Second, the patently false notion that vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day delay official results. This is simply not true. The statute governing provisional ballots is the reason results are not official until 14 days after the election, not vote-by-mail ballots.
Illinois Election Code (10 ILCS 5/18A-15) states that “the county clerk or board of election commissioners shall complete the validation and counting of provisional ballots within 14 calendar days of the day of the election.”
If you still have questions, please come see me at the office, come to the next Coffee with the Clerk event, set for 10 a.m. to noon at Strawberry Fields Cafe in downtown Urbana, serve as an election judge, observe vote-by-mail processing in the clerk’s office, and read the FAQ about voting by mail on our website.
Here’s where to sign up to vote by mail.