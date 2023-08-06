At 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. exploded an atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, a city of 300,000. This was the first use of a nuclear weapon as an act of war. It is estimated that 80,000 people were killed that day, and by the end of the year, an additional 60,000 had died.
Three days later, on Aug. 9, a second bomb was exploded over Nagasaki, killing and injuring an additional tens of thousands of victims. The people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are commonly considered to be the first victims of atomic bombs.
With conventional bombs, the primary damage is the bomb blast itself and the heat generated by the blast. The effects tend to be limited to those with immediate exposure to the blast. Nuclear weapons generate a huge mushroom cloud, up to 50,000-60,000 feet high, consisting of radioactive material — dust, ash, moisture. Much of this material comes down in nearby areas, but some enters the upper atmosphere and eventually comes down hundreds, even thousands of miles away.
After the Hiroshima bombing, the radioactive cloud drifted over a mountain range and came down as “black rain” in areas that were protected from the initial blast by the mountains. Within days and weeks, people exposed to this radioactive material became ill. Some people died within days; others were ill and appeared to recover, but had lingering illnesses until their premature death. Young children, who initially showed no signs of illness, tended to develop leukemia six to eight years after exposure. Hundreds of thousands of people were exposed to toxic levels of radiation in the regions around Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Each year on the anniversary dates of the bombings, memorial services are held in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. My wife and I attended the Hiroshima services in 2018 and 2019. We had been taught, and believed, that these populations were the first victims of the U.S. bomb program.
✻ ✻ ✻ ✻ ✻
On April 1 of this year, my wife and I attended the semi-annual open house at the Trinity site in the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the site of first atomic-bomb explosion on July 16, 1945, three weeks before the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. At the entrance to the missile range, we met the Tularosa Downwinders Consortium, a group of residents who suffered from the radiation released by the Trinity test. These people were the very first victims of an atomic-bomb explosion.
The scientists developing atomic weapons calculated their anticipated effects in terms of the blast and the heat generated by the bomb. They described the power of the bomb in terms of TNT equivalent. They also knew that these bombs would release a massive amount of radiation, but they didn’t know much about the effects that would follow.
However, they did know that radiation was dangerous and exposure to it could result in all types of illnesses, especially cancers that could develop years and decades later. Because the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos and various sites throughout the U.S. involved exposing many people to radiation, rudimentary safety protocols were in place to protect the scientists and approximately 200,000 nontechnical workers involved in the project. These limited safety procedures were later revealed to be inadequate.
Several weeks before the scheduled test, health officials at Los Alamos pushed Gen. Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project, for safety protocols for the residents in the area of the Trinity site. They calculated that about 500,000 people lived within 150 miles of the site. Farmers and ranchers lived within 12 miles and numerous small towns with populations of several thousand were within 30 miles. These people would potentially be exposed to radiation from the explosion.
Groves decided that secrecy was more important than public safety. The whole Manhattan Project was shrouded in secrecy. Perhaps fewer than 50 people knew the end goal of the project. Groves decided not to inform the local population about the risk of radiation. The official story would be that a weapons dump of conventional weapons had exploded and that there was no danger to the local population.
✻ ✻ ✻ ✻ ✻
On the day of the test, Groves and Robert Oppenheimer observed the explosion in bunkers with protective equipment located 6 miles from the test site. Other invited guests viewed the explosion from a hillside 30 miles from the site. The test was a technical success. The flash of light was brighter than “a thousand suns.” The heat generated was 10 times hotter than the surface of the sun.
The flash could be seen throughout New Mexico, and parts of Arizona, Colorado and Texas. The mushroom cloud topped out at over 60,000 feet, much higher than anticipated. The energy released was two-and-a-half to three times more than the calculations projected. The radiation was also many times greater than anticipated.
Wind currents split the mushroom cloud in three directions. One level drifted to the west; another drifted to the east, and a third drifted northeast. Several hours later, small teams of monitors with rudimentary test equipment fanned out through the region to try to measure radiation. Dust and white-ash flakes that looked like snow started drifting down in a large area and continued for several days.
Monitors discovered one ranch, dubbed “hot canyon,” that had alarming levels of radiation, but they did not warn the family. Teenage girls in a summer camp were swimming in a stream when the radioactive flakes started dropping. They were amused and described them as white snowflakes, except the flakes were hot.
Most ranch homes relied on cisterns, which collected rainfall from the roof, for their drinking water. The night of July 16, there was widespread rainfall through the region, which washed the radioactive dust and flakes into their cisterns. Hereford cows, whose hair is naturally red, turned white. The government bought 75 of these cows for research but didn’t inform the ranchers that the cause was radiation. Of course, the ranchers and their families had been exposed just as much as the cows.
It was only after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that the U.S. government told the American citizens of the Tularosa Basin the truth. The explosion at Trinity was also an atomic bomb. Even then, they did not tell them about the health risks from their exposure or offer screening or health care as illnesses arose.
The downwind families were farmers who drank milk from cows who ate irradiated grasses. Their gardens and orchards were all contaminated by radiation. The air they breathed was contaminated. No one told them of the danger they faced. Infant mortality doubled and tripled in the months after the Trinity test. The evidence was suppressed or ignored.
✻ ✻ ✻ ✻ ✻
Future atomic tests were moved to Nevada and the Marshall Islands. The population in New Mexico was ignored and forgotten. The U.S. exploded 215 atomic bombs in the atmosphere; the Soviet Union exploded 219. In 1963, the first atmospheric-test-ban treaty was signed, moving future tests below ground. I can remember as a child in the late 1950s being warned not to eat fresh-fallen snow. It was irradiated from nuclear testing. The whole earth was being irradiated by atmospheric atomic-bomb testing.
In 1990, as the health effects of America’s nuclear weapons projects became too massive to be ignored, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was passed. It opened with an apology to the American victims of the nuclear program. Hundreds of thousands of civilian workers in the nuclear-weapons programs and downwinders from the Nevada test sites were eligible to apply for compensation up to $75,000. To date, more than $2 billion has been paid out.
There was one group that was conspicuously omitted from the reparations program — the Trinity downwinders, the very first victims of a nuclear bomb. Barbara Kent, who was present at the summer camp, said of the 15 girls present that day, she is the only one who survived to the age of 30. Downwinders developed a variety of cancers that we now know are associated with radiation exposure. To this day, there has been no apology, no acknowledgement and no compensation for the Tularosa downwinders.
There is not much to see at the Trinity site today. A cenotaph marks the site of the tower from which the bomb was suspended; several archeological trenches show trinitite — the glasslike substance formed from sand by the heat of the explosion.
Although there was not much to see, my wife and I found it a sobering place to visit. The nuclear-weapons programs of the United States, the former Soviet Union, China, France, England, India and Pakistan caused injury and loss of life for hundreds of thousands of civilians who were employed in the industry or who were simply uninformed bystanders like the Tularosa downwinders. The atomic era launched at Trinity on July 16, 1945, continues as a global harm to this day.
As we left the site, I approached an information table staffed by a retired public information officer of the White Sands Missile Range. I asked him why they didn’t have any information about the effect of this bomb on the local population. He responded, “You have been talking to those Tularosa people. As far as I am concerned, their claims of radiation damage are pure bunkum.”
Red cows turned white; radioactive flakes drifted down on the population for days; radiation from the Trinity explosion reached all the way to Ontario and New York. And yet, our government, and this man as their representative, would have us believe that the Tularosa downwinders suffered no harm. They deserve no acknowledgement, no compensation.
In a 1985 interview, Dr. Louis Hempelman, director of the health group for the Manhattan Project, said, “In retrospect, people (of Tularosa) were probably overexposed ... but they couldn’t prove it, and we couldn’t prove it, and so we assumed we got away with it.”
There is still time to make overdue amends for the survivors and their families. The Tularosa Downwinders Consortium has mobilized researchers and historians to document their claims. Senate Bill 2798, an update to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, would extend the benefits originally offered to the Nevada downwinders to include the victims in the Tularosa Basin.
It is not certain that this bill will even get a vote in the Senate, much less the House. Passing it is the least we can do on behalf of the first victims of the atomic bomb. Our military and our government should not “get away with it.” This is not bunkum!