Stoics of yore wisely counseled the suspension of judgment but never suffered the suspension of inquiry. Now, questions might well abound in the wake of recent news reports about local school-attendance figures. Of greatest import is the Illinois educational “Report Card” for the year.
The recent reports of poor attendance — and chronic truancy — in public schools might be considered the most unsettling news to face any community in any year, even in comparison to scores of stories of malignant crime and gun violence.
Perhaps for some, looking down a gun barrel is preferable to looking at what is in a cultural pipeline. A putative pundit recently suggested that little was to be done to address the school attendance problem and all that lies beneath. Perhaps such suggestions are themselves all the more unsettling.
To the contrary, longstanding provisions of law provide significant remedial recourse. The first step in that process is for the public to be meaningfully informed.
Central importance of public education
It is difficult to imagine anything more important to the sustainability of a healthy culture and a free society than public education. At the same time, it might be a safe bet that too many citizens are unaware that a fundamental right to quality public education is enshrined in the Illinois Constitution.
Thus, first consider that Article X, Section 1 reads as follows:
“A fundamental goal of the People of the State is the educational development of all persons to the limits of their capacities.
“The State shall provide for an efficient system of high quality public educational institutions and services.
”Education in public schools through the secondary level shall be free.”
Why a constitution?
There is a reason why America and its states have constitutions as founding documents instead of, say, a pamphlet titled “Ten Helpful Hints for Good Government.”
That is because a constitution is a charter of the very existence of a state. So would it also be a guide lamp for the productive life of every inhabitant.
In interpreting the public-education clause of the Illinois Constitution, the Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that providing quality education is first and foremost a function of the Legislature. It is, accordingly, a so-called “political question” in every sense of the term.
In other words, the Legislature and various governmental bodies and positions it creates — such as school districts and regional superintendents of schools — exist to establish and oversee the process of rendering constitutional high-quality educational services.
Statutory and regulatory starscape
A constellation of statutes, rules and regulations govern the delivery of educational services. Federal statutes and regulations also enter into a very complex mixture. That complexity is alone worthy of separate treatment. Yet the matter immediately at hand is a problem in local public-school attendance. That can be addressed with relative ease and in earthly terms.
The basic legal landscape of the reported school-attendance issues is not complicated. In short, Illinois has long provided for so-called “compulsory education” for minors under the age of 17.
Illinois law has also long and well provided for recourse at every level of government in the event of deficient attendance by minors. The remedial spectrum is broad and comprehensive and offers services from the schoolhouse to the courthouse.
Most importantly, all of those services have always been designed to be rendered with a sense of what the Legislature has described as “humane concern.”
A few questions
Experience teaches that it is invariably wiser to present facts and tender questions with thoughtful calm, rather than cast stones in any form. Thus again, consider:
1. Public-school attendance by children under 17 is required by law.
2. That requirement is rooted in the very text of the Illinois Constitution — that charter of existence — granting all inhabitants a right to quality public education.
3. If a government grants a right to a free public education, have the governed not a parallel obligation to exercise that right?
4. If any among the governed are unable to realize that right — or willfully choose to flout it — what are stewards of the law and good government to do?
A real problem
The annual “Report Card” is a matter of public record. Alarmingly, the report establishes that in some communities, over a quarter of students are chronically failing to attend.
The situation does not involve students playing hooky for a day or cutting a midmorning class to go out for brunch. The matter is far more serious. Indeed, it is portentous and must be resolutely addressed on various fronts.
It is of the utmost importance to understand what chronic absence means in the present context. The “Report Card” makes mention of chronic absence but somehow omits the fact that its definition is also a term defined elsewhere by Illinois law.
The “Report Card” specifically refers to students who have been absent without excuse for a certain percentage of school days. Yet note well: The description is, in substance and effect, identical to that of a “Truant Minor in Need of Supervision” under the Illinois Juvenile Court Act.
Moreover, the “Report Card” establishes that over 25 percent of students in some communities fall into that category.
Where to look?
As first pointed out, life and law alike provide a continuum for addressing problems with school attendance. Here too, please consider:
1. The primordial source of authority for addressing the problem is both free and natural. It has long been called “parenting.”
2. Within schools, teachers and administrators are likely to be first responders and can render aid.
3. If the machinery of the law need be brought to bear, a school resource officer well-versed in problem-solving would be within easy first reach, along with the resources of which such a well-trained officer would be aware.
4. At least one office of an state regional superintendent of schools has a formal “attendance improvement program” for students whose lack of attendance fits or skirts the definition of chronic truancy. Referrals to these programs initiate a remedial process overseen by thoughtful professionals. They are vested with the authority to refer cases for formal legal recourse under the Juvenile Court Act.
5. As a last resort, Illinois law does provide legal recourse through the Juvenile Court Act. If need be, state’s attorneys can seek a court order declaring a child a “truant minor in need of supervision.” That permits the rendition of attendance-improvement aid under court oversight.
What can be done?
Almost any form of words, in any language, can have shades of meaning dependent on context. Thus, this can convey any one of three thoughts: What can be done, what should be done and what must be done.
In addition, it has been wisely said that one thing sadder than work left uncompleted is work not first undertaken. So it might be with regard to addressing shortfalls in school attendance in some Illinois communities.
What indeed are various Illinois public officials now to do as the attendance records of more than 1 in 4 students warrant a formal classification as a chronic truant?
Must more than 25 percent of students be brought under the supervision of local courts in order to ensure their attendance?
A test for public officials
It has also been wisely said that, for good or ill, government is an omnipresent force that teaches by its example. The “Three Rs” of public education have long been familiar. Perhaps the time has come to focus on three “Cs” that are implicitly required in any public education curriculum and its oversight: Character, Conduct and Culture.
Perhaps it is also time for various public officials and employees to take an educational-achievement test of their own. The first question would be compound and complex in every sense:
“What have you done thus far to address longstanding problems of truancy, and what might you now well do?”
One might only hope at this point that the answer is something other than “nothing.”