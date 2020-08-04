Only hours removed from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IHSA’s update about the future of sports in our schools, I once again feel myself going through the stages of adjustment to school life in 2020.
One of the most challenging aspects of planning in the midst of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 is the process people go through as they absorb the changes this virus has created. In many respects, “absorbing” this information seems similar to processing grief.
As people start to unpack the challenges of COVID-19, there is a progression: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and then acceptance. And then, just when you think you’ve started to accept the changes we are dealing with, more guidance emerges and the process starts again.
If you would like to see evidence of the stages associated with this absorption process, log in to virtually any social-media platform, and chances are, you will find a variety of people demonstrating all five symptoms of coronavirus-related change at any given time.
Many school districts have surveyed their parents, communities, faculty and staff. My suspicion is that some of the surveys that were generated in early June would have different responses today as communities individually and collectively move through these different mental perspectives.
As data becomes clearer, it is good that people refine their opinions and positions accordingly. However, we are operating at a point in time where the public is more skeptical than ever about what information to trust and ultimately what to believe. This skepticism has not been limited exclusively to the issue of COVID-19, but has permeated into so many other facets of our life: politics, issues concerning race and social justice, faith, social media, the appropriate role of government and many more.
As I reflect on the remote-learning experience of this past spring and as our school community continues to navigate through the uncertainty of this upcoming school year, I feel we are teetering on a pivot point in history at which we may soon look back and rethink how we approached education pre-pandemic.
As communities wrestle with different instructional delivery styles like hybrid, blended and remote learning, this moment has the potential to drastically reshape what we as a society desire from our educational institutions. As more districts experiment with different learning formats, the concept of “choice” for educational delivery could have a lasting social effect.
Programs designed to meet student needs that are no longer bound by time, geographic space or the pace of other learners are features that may ultimately prove attractive when compared with a traditional school experience. But even in a society increasingly driven by convenience, choice and technology, I sense that there is still an internal belief among many that there is no true substitute to a caring adult working with a student eager to learn.
Additionally, there may never have been a point in time where society in general has asked more out of public schools than we do now. The days when schools primarily provide reading, writing and arithmetic seem to be long gone. Schools today are the provider of meals, suppliers of technology devices and mental-health triage managers supporting the social and emotional needs of our youth. How schools continue to deliver these auxiliary services in an era of choice and whether these services are sustainable will remain to be seen.
No matter which learning approach your local school district ultimately decides to pursue, it is clear that the 2020-21 school year will be a messy, fluctuating and undoubtedly convoluted year for our students, parents, teachers and communities. It will take a Herculean effort for each school community to simply launch this year into motion.
As a person of faith, it is my sincere prayer that in this hour of potential uncertainty, our communities will bind together, build consensus and resist the temptation that fear and unrest will keep us apart. Collectively, if we can extend some grace that absorbing all these changes will invoke some level of denial, anger, bargaining and depression within each other as individuals — and if we allow each other to process these emotions at the pace of each individual — then at the end of the tunnel, we as local communities might find some acceptance as we move ahead.