On Jan. 19, Mahomet-Seymour school board member Meghan Hennesy reiterated a long list of concerns, then walked out of that school board meeting. She claimed that this was her way to call attention to her concerns that our board is not hearing or addressing.
In reality, our board is well aware of her positions. This issue is not that our board is not listening; the issue is that a majority of our board, as elected by the vast majority of our community, does not agree with her, and she knows that. That’s what frustrates her.
In reality, by walking out, she hoped to shut down board business. She incorrectly believed that if there were fewer than four members present, the meeting could not proceed.
Earlier that day, Dr. Colleen Schultz, her partner on both the school board and the Sangamon Valley Public Water District Board, called off from the meeting so that Mrs. Hennesy’s walkout would take the board down to three members present. What she did not realize was that because the board was temporarily at five members, we had received guidance that our quorum to do business was temporarily at three.
What she did realize was that one of the items she was attempting to shut down that evening was a time-sensitive vote on a new food-service contract, and that a delay in that vote would mean no hot breakfast or lunches after March 1, thereby leaving one-third of our children who rely on school meals without food.
This is a perplexing decision for someone to make when they claim to be a voice for those who are underrepresented, particularly our food-insecure students.
Mrs. Hennesy consistently rewrites the truth to support her point of view. Her claims about agreements between our school district and the village of Mahomet regarding property transfer and TIF details were just not true, as already outlined in a subsequent News-Gazette interview with village President Sean Widener published Jan. 24.
In a Jan. 20 News-Gazette story, Mrs. Hennesy chastised the board for the “appearance of any impropriety through quid pro quos.” This has to do with the annual conference put on by the Illinois Association of School Boards, which many school board members around the state attend each year.
It is a valuable source of information, training and networking. Like all large conferences, every event, activity and speaker is sponsored, in an attempt to keep costs down for participating districts. Since Mrs. Hennesy and Dr. Schultz (who made the motion) strongly dislike the IASB, their motion for our board to not attend anything that involves sponsorships was their way of preventing board members who desire education and information, and value the IASB, from attending this conference.
No quid pro quo
Attempting to advance the narrative that any of our board members would award large contracts to a vendor based on the receipt of a cup of coffee, a seminar or some food is insulting to most of our board and furthermore has never happened.
Mrs. Hennessy wants everyone to believe that she is right on this issue, and 900-plus school districts across the state are all wrong. She just does not want board members to listen to speakers and attend training at organizations she dislikes.
A secondary reason for propagating this “quid pro quo” narrative is that the district has been in negotiations for some work that could possibly end up being completed by one of the major sponsors of this conference. Mrs. Hennesy has made it clear she prefers for us to hire a different company, which her neighbor coincidentally works for.
The fact is, at this point, we don’t know which one of several qualified contractors may end up with this work. What I do know is that the decision will be based on objective business reasons, not on how much food the contractor has provided for us or who their neighbor is.
She laments that our policy states that the board president, working with the superintendent, sets meeting agendas. However, we have met with IASB consultants twice over the past four years to attempt to come up with new board working agreements — including changing the process for creating the agenda. However, Mrs. Hennesy and Dr. Schultz don’t like IASB recommendations and have blocked attempts to put new working agreements into place.
‘Well-respected’ district
Mrs. Hennesy says she stands for “financial responsibility” but has almost single-handedly caused some of our highest attorney bills ever. Mrs. Hennesy and Dr. Schultz say they have concerns about “curriculum” but can’t explain those concerns, disagree about proposed changes, have spent four years complaining about our assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum, and then tried to block her when she recently resigned.
For the record, Mrs. Hennesy also expressed constant dislike for our previous chief financial officer and our previous superintendent, then also attempted to block their resignations after she helped drive them out.
Even topics most board members agree on, like student safety and reducing bullying, are met with significant differences in approach. Mrs. Hennesy constantly calls for more board action. Most of the board feels these are issues most often best tasked to our professional educators, and we need to equip them to take action and support them when they do so, rather than dictating their actions and calling employees into question when there are issues, or shutting staff out from presenting their side of issues when parents ask to meet with the board.
I have served our community now for 16 years. With the help of our teachers and staff, we have continued to build a pretty good and well-respected school district. Most of those years have been relatively calm, with respectful board member behavior and limited drama.
Mrs. Hennesy would like you to believe that I — and others who think like me — have been the source of drama and disrespect for the past four years. But that’s just not the case, and our community has figured that out.
There is a reason that Mrs. Hennesy did not run for another term this April on either the school board or on the Sangamon Valley Public Water District board. Good, solid candidates who care deeply about our schools, including myself, won by 2-to-1 margins — or better — two years ago over candidates she backed.
Mrs. Hennesy knows she is far short of majority support in our community. It’s time for her to give up the drama, stop behaving like a bully and move on.