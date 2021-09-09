My understanding of Sept. 11 will be forever shaped by my lived experiences as an African American and as a historian.
I was in my early 30s on that fateful day. I lived in Philadelphia, and I commuted daily to New York, where I was completing my doctorate in history at New York University. Thankfully, I was not in New York on 9/11. But I will never forget the beautiful early fall day in Philadelphia that was similar to the weather in New York that unforgettable morning.
After the attacks, endless rows of people, buses and cars streamed up my street as downtown Philadelphia frantically evacuated. On Sept. 16, I traveled by train from Philadelphia to New York. My first glance of smoke rising over the horizon from ground zero, seeing the smoldering site where the World Trade Center once stood, and riding on empty New York subways still haunt me.
I was horrified by the 9/11 attacks. However, I was neither shocked nor confused by why these attacks occurred.
They were a blowback against U.S. foreign policy and global hegemony. While I watched events on 9/11, I immediately thought of Malcolm X’s description of John F. Kennedy’s assassination as “a case of the chickens coming home to roost.” The nation’s deep-seated violence and racism, Malcolm argued, created the climate for Kennedy’s killing.
I recalled Dr. Martin Luther King’s charge against the United States as “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world” and his call for dismantling the “triple evils” of racism, poverty and militarism. Historically, I knew that the United States and its allies (Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt) had once armed and supported Osama Bin Laden and the Taliban in their war against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. The U.S. stood by Israel as it tightened its occupation over Palestine.
The lasting legacy of 9/11 has been the emergence of the surveillance state and a virulent racism, xenophobia, hyper-nationalism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. The presidency of Donald Trump and the mass support he enjoys among a significant portion of White America are a testament to these facts.
U.S.-backed wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen have cost trillions of dollars, killed tens of thousands of U.S. troops, and killed or dislocated millions of civilians across the Middle East and Africa. The U.S. response to 9/11 has made the world less stable.
My conclusions about 9/11 are hardly exceptional among many African Americans, people of color and even some Whites. Given African Americans’ second-class status in the United States, Blacks have long questioned U.S. calls to make the world safe for democracy when freedom and justice have often been elusive for us at home.
Mass incarceration, the recent police murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the deadly impact of the pandemic on communities of color and campaigns against migrant communities make this point abundantly clear.
Until this country makes serious strides toward eradicating racism, poverty, patriarchy and militarism, we will have learned nothing from the painful truths of 9/11.