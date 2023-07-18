Who is Generation Z, anyway? It is easy to be confused. Boomers are post-World War II; Millennials are the group just preceding Gen Z. Gen Zs are those born between 1997 and 2012. They number 68 million in the U.S.
Many of them are in high school or college, or have just graduated. They have experienced multiple traumatic events growing up, including the Great Recession, COVID-19 and the rise of horrific mass murders in schools. They were politically whipsawed by the flip from Obama to Trump.
Despite all that, they have emerged as a powerful, engaged force in American culture. As a former professor, I can tell you their questions are pointed and focused on what needs to change in our society.
They are the most educated of all the generations, superseding the Millennials born before them (1981-1994/6). They are graduating high school, attending and graduating from college in record numbers.
Millennials and Gen Z will comprise 40 percent of the population in 2024. This is worth noting since Gen Z has accelerated many of the trends we saw in Millennials. All the polling data shows these two groups are largely aligned in their political values and how they see government and the world. What are the values of our most educated generations?
Gen Z is very politically engaged. They helped produce the record voting turnouts among young people we have seen since 2018, overturning the traditional political wisdom that young people do not vote. They ramped up their political mobilization during the pandemic, relying on social-media platforms to create movements and engage in political advocacy.
Since the pandemic, they are voting, running for office and doing grassroots political work at national, state and local levels. It was two Gen Z legislators who were recently expelled from the Tennessee legislature for pushing gun safety.
They are quite logically focused on demanding massive policy changes to combat climate change. It is their future, after all.
Gun safety is a priority. They grew up with mass shootings in schools and elsewhere.
Generally, they are motivated to protect and expand basic human rights. They believe in a woman’s right to choose. They are very protective of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. They believe in the right of everyone to vote and strongly oppose any efforts to suppress anyone’s voting rights.
They embrace government that aids the underserved. Many find the type of democratic socialism that is found in Europe, especially Scandinavia, attractive. And they are values-based voters. They vote for parties and candidates that align with their values. Giving them a tax cut will not move them.
This explains why in 2018 and every election since, more than two-thirds of Gen Z voted Democratic. They and their aligned Millennial cohort largely accounted for the unexpectedly strong performance of Democrats in those elections.
This is our future. As a professor who taught these groups over the last decade, I saw first-hand the changing dynamics on campuses. Where once we struggled to civically engage students, now it is a heyday for the many civic-engagement centers we helped create across thousands of campuses. We struggle to keep up with their activism. What does this portend for the future?
If religious institutions are to stop the bleeding of members, they must embrace values that focus on uplifting people in need and not narrow political agendas. Gen Z accounts for the rapid rise of the “unaffiliated” in religious polls over the last decade.
It is no coincidence that the denominations aligning with exclusionary political agendas are shrinking. Only 14 percent of Americans now identify as White evangelicals, down a third from 2009 and much older than in 2009. The actions of groups like the Southern Baptist Convention to ban women from the ministry will only speed their already-significant membership declines, as will anti-choice and anti-gay positions in other churches.
Aging traditional civic organizations experiencing membership declines like Rotary, Kiwanis, Jaycee and Lions must engage and listen to the urgency Gen Z feels to act and the values they hold if they are to make inroads into this generation.
And finally, if the Republican party continues its current path, Gen Z will be its worst nightmare. In the next decade or so, Gen Z will hold $33 trillion in wealth. Their aligned millennial cousins have even more. Together, they will make up much more than half the population.
The Democratic party is not the preordained home for these younger people. It must focus on and engage this cultural behemoth. If anything, Gen Z feels a greater urgency for change than their predecessors. They will not tolerate sloth-like progress.
I have worked with these Millennial and Gen Z folks as their teacher in college and their partner in various advocacy organizations post-college. Frankly, they give me a sense of hope that democracy and the planet will survive and that humane values will triumph in our society.
These “kids” are indeed all right, despite everything we have thrown at them.