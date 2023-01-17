I have been a coach’s daughter, granddaughter or wife since the day I was born. I spent my summers with my dad in the football weight room. In the spring, I rode the team bus to baseball games. I’ve kept the book, given (usually unsolicited) advice, celebrated big wins and mourned difficult losses.
A coach’s job is often a thankless one. Specifically, junior high and high school coaches. They spend countless hours in the gym, field, rink, weight room, wherever they call “home.”
When they aren’t at their own games, they are scouting other teams. They monitor student-athletes’ grades. Sometimes they are a therapist and a confidant. Sometimes they are an enemy. And they do this because they love it. They don’t do it for the large paychecks or the fame. They simply love the game.
My husband loved the game long before he ever loved me. I signed up to be a coach’s wife. My husband was a coach when we met. As a coach’s daughter, I had an idea of what I was in for, but it still doesn’t fully prepare you for your life as “coach’s wife.”
Many missed dinners. Restless nights. Distracted conversations. Pieces of paper with plays left in every room of the house. Watching game film (when I’d rather be watching “Law & Order”).
It helps if you enjoy the sport. I genuinely love basketball, so attending games and watching my husband do what he loves is better than any “Real Housewives” show that I would have been watching at home.
At the beginning of our relationship, I didn’t miss a game. I traveled all over Vermilion County to be there. I sat in the stands and listened to parents question coaching decisions and opposing team parents belittle my husband. Normally, I’d bite my tongue ... normally.
I will say, my husband has been blessed beyond measure with extremely supportive parents and administrators, but you can’t be loved by everyone, and that’s OK. My kids have listened to parents verbally disparage their dad — over a high school girls’ basketball game. But, nonetheless, we carried on.
The years passed, and with each baby we added to our own team, my game attendance dwindled. I went from every game to most games, most games to some games, and by baby No. 4, some games are now down to a few a year.
What most people don’t consider is coaches are often coaches of multiple sports, especially at small schools. My dad coached three sports, my grandfather coached multiple sports, and my husband coached three teams (grade school, junior high and high school) when we met.
And even if you’re focused on just one sport, it’s still much longer than just the season. It’s summer scrimmages, it’s Christmas break tournaments, it’s New Year’s morning workouts.
If you’re a young parent who is struggling with a coaching spouse who is often preoccupied, I’m here to tell you, it gets easier. Sometimes it gets harder before it gets easier, but each year, you will make progress.
Take your kids to the games — there is nothing better than watching your baby wave to Dad (or Mom) during the National Anthem. Or stay home and watch Bravo — that works, too!
If you’re a parent, thank your coaches. They are giving up time with their own children to coach yours. They don’t need gifts or money. A simple handshake is more than enough appreciation.
As my time as a coach’s wife comes to an end, I am so grateful for the student-athletes who put in the work, the parents who supported and administrators who believed in my husband. It’s been a great run with high highs and low lows — but I know my husband has passed on his love for the game to our boys, and now he gets to be present to watch that love grow the way his did so many (many, many) years ago.