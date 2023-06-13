With the fall of the treasonous Confederate states and the end of the U.S. Civil War on April 4, 1865, millions of African Americans hoped that the Union victory would signal fresh starts, fulfilled dreams and restoration in and of their lives destroyed by the evil system of chattel slavery.
However, for those still held in bondage in Texas, these dreams would be denied for at least two months until they were finally freed on June 19, 1865, by Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger. This day would later be coined “Juneteenth,” the longest celebrated African American holiday.
Juneteenth would be made into a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021 following years of hard work from Lula Briggs Galloway, Opal Lee and others. Biden’s action should be considered a moment of poetic justice for the nation as it comes after the period of darkness known as the Trump era.
Juneteenth carries a special significance to Black Americans in particular, but also should be given special consideration by other Americans for myriad reasons.
First, this holiday celebrates true emancipation for people of African descent in this country. While the Fourth of July may carry significant meaning to White Americans, the truth is the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War it inspired meant nothing for those enslaved during this period.
While there were free Blacks who lived during this time, that group was not indicative of a universal norm, as most Africans living in America at that time were not free. It was the end of the U.S. Civil War and the passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution that gave freedom and the promise of a better tomorrow for those people, not the Declaration of Independence.
So, while it can be accurately stated that the Fourth of July is Americans’ Freedom Day, it is equally fair to say that Juneteenth is the Freedom Day for Black Americans.
But Juneteenth is more than a corrected mistake as it relates to celebrating freedom. Juneteenth is also a beautiful representation of the rich culture and heritage celebrated within the Black community.
Much like another popular African American holiday, Kwanzaa, what started out as a niche event celebrated in limited numbers has morphed into a moment that showcases the richness of the Black experience in its fullest scope. From the gatherings, music, food, artistic expressions and political engagement, Juneteenth is a representation of what our communities can look like when devoid of the systemic issues that consistently plague and keep us from reaching our full potential.
To put this another way, Juneteenth is a time to imagine our world as it should be over and against what it currently is and work to make those dreams reality.
However, the most important aspect of Juneteenth is that it is a reminder of the African American quest for universal freedom and its often-cyclical nature of promises made, dreams deferred and advancements achieved.
Consider the events that led to the inception of Juneteenth: Confederate Texans’ refusal to release kidnapped African Americans in the aftermath of the Civil War, which delayed the promises of freedom that leads the liberation moment on June 19, the celebrations thereafter, and later, the fight to make this historical moment into a respected and honored holiday (which is very similar in nature to Martin Luther King Jr. Day).
In many ways, this mirrors the journey Black Americans have experienced in this country. Promises of a better life, social justice, political power and economic equity are often made, but then reneged on when White backlash against these promises occurs or when they are watered down into a hodgepodge of “people of color” interests, which results in Black Americans having to fight even harder for what should have been ours from birth.
Nothing in this country has ever been given to us easy; things that should been ours at birth often require years of struggle and fight to achieve. Much like our ancestors in 1865, it seems our freedom and interests in this country often come after they are given to everyone else.
Juneteenth is a reminder that without struggle, there can be no progress. The truth of the matter is this day is more than a celebration of single event but representative of our story and struggle in America and why we should never give up on that struggle until victory is won.
As we celebrate this year, let us not forgot on whose backs this day was created and the struggles that got us here. Let us not allow the corporations, watered-down political theater or reactionary theology delude us to the fact that this holiday has been and will always be about struggle and our push to overcome all that is placed before us.
Happy Juneteenth.