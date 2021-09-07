In the spring of 1979, I graduated from Champaign Central High School. By late 1980, I was a 20-year-old in the U.S. Army, and just finishing an intensive year in radar training for a Western Electric surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.
My first assignment was to an air-defense artillery unit in Neubrucke, West Germany. Upon arrival to my German unit, I learned our primary mission was to guard the airspace and protect Ramstein Air Base. The enemy was the Soviet Union.
This was a full 35 years post-World War II, yet the USSR was considered a looming threat to Western Europe, and ultimately the American homeland.
So there I was, 1980, in the middle of the Cold War, holding a defensive position with nuclear-tipped SAMs, protecting Ramstein Air Base and Europe from what seemed an impossible attack from the USSR.
Ultimately, we won that war, and it took over 45 years of German territory occupation.
Today, I turn on the TV, and somewhat to my shock, I see a pitiful and disorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan. And where are the poor souls among the Afghans who sided with us going? To none other than my old haunting grounds of Ramstein Air Base.
How is it, now 75 years post-WWII, now 30 years post-USSR dissolution, we are still in Germany?
There is no threat to Europe and the American homeland, but we are still in Germany, protecting us from what?
Yet a place like Afghanistan, that brought to our homeland a mere 20 years ago the terror and disaster of Sept. 11, 2001, we decide it’s not worth being there anymore?
How is Afghanistan called the longest war?
I was involved in the Cold War; that was a lot more than 20 years. Why are we still in Ramstein, 75 years now, still holding ground we took in WWII, while we give Afghanistan back to the Taliban, a despot group that hates Americans with a deadly purpose, and who harbored Osama Bin Laden?
There’s just a terrible hypocrisy that we stay in Germany, where there is no threat and give a remote land back to the terrorists and take the refugees of that country and send them to an American-military-occupied area of Germany.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a terrible mistake; it will revert back to a despot state ruled by the Taliban.
The Taliban are our enemy; they hate us; they want to kill us. So let’s give them a whole country to occupy, to rebuild their hate against us, to harbor the next Osama Bin Laden. And let’s take those who can get out to Ramstein Air Base, a hidden and unknown place to most Americans, where hundreds of thousands of American soldiers like myself have passed through for over 75 years.
How is it the executive branch and State Department deem it necessary to maintain tens of thousands of active-duty soldiers in Germany where there is no threat, and withdraw from Afghanistan and turn it over to terrorists that hate us?
Just what are our priorities to preventing another 9/11?
Stay in a place like Germany and forfeit Afghanistan to the terrorists? It’s a pathetic hypocrisy and political mistake that will permanently dog President Joe Biden.