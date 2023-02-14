My journalism and law professors at the University of Illinois were brilliant. But they apparently didn’t predict the bitter political divisions that would threaten our democracy and challenge their chosen professions a few decades later.
As a first-year reporter with the Rockford Register Star, I read a bulletin from the publisher informing us that someday, our customers would read the newspaper on computers.
Staring into a screen with orange text and no photos or graphics, or checking whether my latest attempt to scan a story into computer gibberish had been successful, I wished them luck. In 1979, I had no idea what they were talking about.
Even my futuristic employer didn’t know the worst part. The technology explosion would create a cacophony of information and opinion. Professional journalists — the ones who study their role in democracy and are committed to getting it right and staying in the background — would be surrounded. Their role as gatekeepers of the public square would be challenged.
Later, while in law school in the early 1980s, I don’t remember anyone teaching about a rising threat to the rule of law, dangerous cynicism about our institutions or that our constitutional republic was in danger of collapse.
No one predicted that in 2022, more than 70 percent of registered Republicans and Democrats surveyed would agree to just that — our democracy is in danger of collapse.
The problem of hyper-partisanship and bitter, polarized divisions arose over several decades and from many contributing causes.
It probably isn’t surprising that we didn’t figure out what was happening immediately. But now that we have heard the alarm, what do we do?
For many, the immediate reaction is to lash out at the other side and feel outrage when nothing good comes of it. The prevailing view seems to be that the other side is the problem. That means that “we” — whoever we are — have no responsibility for fixing it.
A brave approach
I joined the nationwide Braver Angels in 2017 — then known as Better Angels — when I heard about the new organization’s mission to bring together conservatives and liberals into a working alliance to depolarize America. I can’t wrap my head around any solution that does not involve neighbors talking across the divide and working together.
The problem is about relationships and shared destiny, which to me means that the left can’t solve it for the right, and the right can’t solve it for the left.
Braver Angels is building forms that we need. If a new kind of fire is burning down our common house — a fire that melts our institutions, our trust in each other and our sense of union — then we need to invent a new kind of firefighter. And they will need a new kind of fire hydrant, to connect with the resource needed to put out the fire, and fire engines and pumpers as well.
These new forms, so far, include:
- Workshops that teach communication skills for polarized times or that bring people together to experience structured conversations across the divide.
- Rules that promote listening, and trained moderators to enforce those rules.
- Debates that bring together college students or community members in a new style of debate billed as a collective search for the truth.
- Training in Braver Angels forms for moderators and debate chairs who already have substantial experience in facilitating groups.
- Shared leadership at all levels with equal numbers of liberals and conservatives.
- Alliances anchored by roughly equal numbers of conservatives and liberals who meet monthly for discussion, social activity and to further the mission of Braver Angels.
- A volunteer format that allows all of this to proceed at no charge to participants.
‘We must think anew’
The workshop design was largely created by America’s family therapist, Bill Doherty, who will be in town Wednesday for the panel discussion known as “Building a House United — A Local Conversation in the Land of Lincoln” and for meetings with university faculty and students Thursday.
In the community’s building of that house united, Braver Angels is not only available as a resource for no-cost events and alliance-building with the campus and community, but our state coordinator for Illinois (red), Matt Hausman, was raised and lives in Champaign County.
Our Braver Angels Alliance of East Central Illinois, based in Champaign County, is actively developing its vision of depolarization and largely organized Wednesday’s event. We need to train local moderators and debate chairs, but the local labor pool is rich in people with experience in facilitating groups (and one local Alliance member is training already).
We hope to bring people together and have created a vehicle for doing so. As Abraham Lincoln said 160 years ago in his annual message to Congress:
“We can succeed only by concert. It is not ‘Can any of us imagine better?’ but, ‘Can we all do better?’ The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. ... As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country.”