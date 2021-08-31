“There is no pillow so soft as a clear conscience." (French proverb)
Being out in this community, working with other community partners to help create a safer environment for the people of Urbana, is something that I take very seriously.
I know how important it is to dismantle any structure that does not endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which value all human life, fairness and equal treatment in the community in which we live.
As community partners working on the many concerns of how our Black and Brown communities are policed, we worked for over a year meeting over Zoom, sometimes weekly and for sure monthly.
So, with the announcement of the revised use-of-force policy document at the Aug. 23 Urbana city council meeting, I want to thank Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Urbana Chief of Police Bryant Seraphin and city staff for listening to the voices of the committee members and Urbana citizens as we all worked to come up with this good first step.
Mayor Marlin and the Urbana police department demonstrated a true concept of community policing. From the start, Mayor Marlin involved me, the ACLU's Carol Spindel and other community groups, giving us all opportunities to have imput into shaping this use-of-force policy before implementing it.
Mayor Marlin skillfully worked the NAACP's 10 Shared Principles into the policy, demonstrating collaboration on problem solving with community organizations and finally addressing de-escalation.
This all bodes well for building mutual respect and trust between communities of color and the Urbana Police Department.