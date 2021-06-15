Thinking out loud ...
Many of us grew up in a time when it was welcomed and expected for our neighbors to contribute to the upbringing of the young. We truly believed the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.”
Not so long ago, many of our homes did not always have two parents. Extended family — including grandma and grandpa, aunts, uncles and cousins — often resided in the same household.
Our village was our small neighborhoods of connected families. We lived under the supportive and watchful eyes of the many elders in our neighborhoods. Both parents, especially mothers, worked outside the home in various jobs that were open to them at that time; grandmothers and grandfathers were close by to care for the young, to offer guidance and direction.
In fact, our teachers, principals, church pastors, Black business leaders and other skilled people lived in our neighborhoods, and we all knew each other. As children, we would see our teachers and principals at the grocery stores and in our churches. Some children would do various odd jobs for our teachers and other neighborhood people for pay. We all had a real relationship.
However idyllic or necessary these small neighborhoods of families were, racism was ever-present outside of our neighborhoods. Whether it was shopping for food or clothing, visiting the bank, trying to purchase land or a house, racism was there. It was always there, without question, whether seen or unseen. The limitations that we faced as Black and Brown people today stem directly from the racism of the past. Thus, racism continues to exist today.
Even the ways in which racism is addressed is the same. Year after year, policies and initiatives are put forth to address the problem, but are really half-hearted measures. Racism is a house with lots of furniture in it. Every time there is a new proposal, the furniture in the house gets moved around, but the structural issues that cause the house to be racist remain intact.
Policy makers like to tell us that the system is changing, and we are better off today than yesterday. Don’t get me wrong, there has been great progress made. There have always been good-hearted people who do not look like us, working with us to make the changes necessary for progress. However, we are at a unique point in our history. We need to do more than move the furniture around and call it change.
‘The good fight’We were told as children that if we went to school, got good grades, went to college, got a job, worked hard and stayed out of trouble, that we could do well in life. Unfortunately, the prejudicial views pushed on us as Black and Brown people have caused us frustrations and a loss of hope.
Many of our people have chosen to settle for less out of fear for our safety and the lives of our families. Although our people have settled for less, they have never given up. Young and old, no matter what, we have fought and continue to fight every way that they can to bring about real change. Many loved ones were hung, shot and/or killed fighting for that change, so to honor their sacrifices, we continue the good fight.
Today in 2021, we have been able to live in different communities. Yet, we are still fighting for equality. Oftentimes we do not know who to turn to, for we do not always know our neighbors. We, as a people, are trying to navigate a system that is designed to put limits on not only our Black and Brown everyday lives, but also on what we can achieve economically.
Black and Brown people are and always have been a skilled and productive people. If you know your history, then you should know the many countless contributions that Black and Brown people have made and continue to make to this country. The myriad of their contributions continues to enrich all of our lives today.
‘A community problem’Let’s talk about community violence. Just so you know, this is a community problem. How should we address violence in our community? How you answer this question will have lasting effects on our community.
One way to address the problem of community violence is to see it as the product of the wheels of justice moving too slowly to meet the needs of the people in crisis. Another way to address the problem of community violence is to blame the people using guns to settle disputes as individual character flaws. Another way to address this issue is to define the violence as a result of a person’s mental illness.
The trouble with each of these thoughts is each focuses on individuals. We assume the problem is a few individuals, and we often seek a solution that only focuses on a few individuals. When we do this, we miss an important part of the puzzle of community life, which includes our beliefs and experiences, and our families, schools, faith groups, civic groups and policymaking bodies.
‘The big picture’Focusing on the individual is missing the big picture. If we don’t see the big picture, we will miss seeing that violence in our communities is systemic. We need to cast a wider net than what typically comes to mind when looking at community violence.
By community I mean us all. We all have a part in creating community violence, including not only what we choose to focus on, but also what we are choosing to ignore or leave to others to fix.
Our indifference to others is partially to blame. The long-standing stress and trauma of racism in our day-to-day lives is also part of the problem. And of course, the pandemic has taken a terrible toll on the most vulnerable in our society/communities. The physical and economic cost of COVID-19 is easy to see, but the mental trauma affecting everyone, especially the most marginalized in our communities, is not as easy to see.
So, if this problem is systemic, then what is the solution? Let’s address what ails the community. This will require a systems-level response. One such response is a trauma-informed approach. In completing my training with Karen Simms, I learned that a systems-level, trauma-informed approach would greatly benefit the community and address the problem of community violence.
Each of us must certainly be held accountable for our actions. Gun violence in our community is a serious problem. But we cannot “police” our way out of this problem. We need to use the same resources that we used in the past as part of the village — communication within the family, neighborhood, community, church, schools, etc.
Beyond that, I hope we take stock of how our interactions or indifference make space for violence and the suffering of our fellow community members. We must take into account how the pandemic has exposed our most vulnerable citizens to violence and how long-standing stresses like racism can take an emotional toll on people.
But I also hope we will go beyond assuming violence happens just because of bad people, and work together with the entire community to bring an end to community violence.