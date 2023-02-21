A week after the first mass shooting on a Big Ten campus since a gunman killed five at Iowa in 1991, classes resumed Monday at a somber Michigan State. For insights on how campus law enforcement agencies handle unthinkable incidents like last week's, The News-Gazette convened a panel of school safety experts, including former UI Police Chief JEFF CHRISTENSEN.
Last Monday evening, the text messages started immediately after the tragedy at Michigan State University. I have spent much time with MSU public safety first responders, many of whom I consider beyond professional relationships as close friends, partners in chaos and mentors.
MSU is my second-favorite Big Ten school and MSUPD is my second-favorite campus public safety agency. These tragedies give us all that internal emotional gut feeling of sorrow. With MSU, it was even more personal.
Over the past days, my mind has continually been overshadowed by the senseless loss of young lives. Young lives that were taken during their college years. A time they would reflect on as a some of the best of their journey.
That journey was abruptly put to an end, and the best was the worst. The families, friends and overall campus community hurts. The entire country hurts and is aggravated by these all-too-common nonsensical incidents.
I have had a rewarding career surrounded by a team of caring peers, administrators and community members who wish to prevent these incidents. When they cannot be prevented — and unfortunately, the reality is that they cannot all be prevented — an effective response must be institutionalized and part of the campus and overall community culture.
The underlying issue of most, if not all, of these incidents is a significant mental health element. Campuses have been leaders in threat assessment teams that include many campus units. Campus community members welcome the ability to partner in identifying potential threats.
There is a slim chance that an individual identified to be part of these assessments is going to be the next active threat. However, these threat assessment teams can assist in facilitating resources to help these individuals as they work through their potential mental health struggles in a healthy and productive manner.
Communities, be they tied or not tied to a campus, must increase mental health resources for those in crisis. This is a national concern and must be addressed at all levels. Communication networks must also be utilized (and with everything, constantly improved) to share threat concerns across local and state borders from coast to coast.
We should not "defund the police." We absolutely must "fund mental health."
Since Columbine in 1999 and Virginia Tech in 2007, first-responder agencies and emergency planners have continually improved, implemented and tested response strategies and tactics. From community-based alerts to police officers ingrained in response to active threats, these have been successful.
Michigan State police and their local, state and federal partners clearly responded in a model manner by quickly identifying, then locating the threat. When you see a police officer today, tomorrow or next year, please recognize their sincere, community-based, caring style. However, also realize and be thankful that in a second, they can move into guardian mode and run into combat to address a threat.
A couple more thoughts: As we have seen on our campus and demonstrated at MSU, technology can be a significant and impactful asset. Without the camera system, the carnage could have continued at MSU.
Embedding mental health into the first responder role — such as with the recent COAST social worker initiative at UIPD — is innovative and promising.
Gun control needs to be gun control that is effective. Enforcing legal gun laws is required. Police must have the resources to take illegal guns off the street and out of the community. Prosecutors must prosecute these crimes. Community members must be able to have the feeling that it is safe to report concerns.
As penned on “The Rock” at MSU, "How many more?” We are tired, bothered, fearful and haunted by this societal piece of our lives. Let’s do more to prevent more. Each and every one of us.