My Turn | When it comes to the cash-bail debate, ignorance of the law is no excuse
Much is being written about new rules of pretrial detention of criminal defendants as a result of the passage of the Pretrial Fairness Act. The new law is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Pretrial Fairness Act is part of the broader SAFE-T Act. Both were enacted in an effort to bring fundamental reforms to a criminal-justice system long perceived by some to be broadly flawed.
Controversy has arisen over the Pretrial Fairness Act’s broader provisions, which set forth standards and procedures by which persons charged with a crime can be held in custody pending the resolution of their cases.
Yet a central component of the Pretrial Fairness Act is the very abolition of “cash bail.”
The new law would prohibit a court from requiring any defendant to post money in order to secure future court appearances.
This provision is really not a bad idea. In any event, it is bristling with good intentions.
Nevertheless, the Illinois legislative proposal to abolish cash bail fails to recognize — and cannot possibly remedy — a far more serious problem; a problem that is a generational existential threat to the rule of law.
The far more serious problemIt might well be noted that the Illinois effort toward “bail reform” has in great measure been fueled by perception. The perception, far from entirely inaccurate, is that the system of cash bail fosters injustice by confining defendants who are economically disadvantaged.
There could be little doubt that such has long been true in some venues. However, any disparate treatment and attendant injustice was not a function of having a cash-bail provision in the Illinois Code of Criminal Procedure.
Instead, the real problem has long been that the basic text of those cash bail provisions — literally and figuratively “on the books” for decades — went long unread and unheeded.
The current, longstanding law relating to cash bail
If allowed to take effect, the provisions of the Pretrial Fairness Act relating to cash bail will replace provisions of the Illinois Code of Criminal Procedure that are very easy to understand and apply.
The provision that would be replaced is in Section 110-2. There, the Illinois Legislature long and wisely declared that cash bail is not favored. Indeed, the plain text of the statute provides as follows:
“Monetary bail should be set only when it is determined that no other conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance in court, that the defendant does not present a danger to any person or the community and that the defendant will comply with all conditions of bond.”
It is difficult to imagine any rule — whether of criminal procedure or social policy — that might be at once better stated or more easily reified.
Initial rhetorical questions
How could the abolition of cash bail have ever been contemplated if this statutory provision had been first broadly recognized?
How did this provision apparently go unrecognized — over the course of decades — by legal professionals and informed observers in any branch of government?
The real questions
Consider:
If the quoted statute had been the subject of broader recognition and application along any timeline, the perceived need to abolish “cash bail” might never have arisen.
Public officials, of any generation, might well answer why a wise and thoughtful provision of the Legislature apparently went so long ignored.
Moreover, it might be readily apparent to any objective observer that the letter and spirit of the quoted statute remains broadly unheeded.
Indeed, monetary conditions of release appear to remain almost ritualistically imposed. Such is contrary to the text and intendment of a statutory provision that has clearly expressed Illinois social policy for many years.
The deeper problem
A decades-long institutional failure to first recognize a simple and just legislative rule regarding cash bail is a real and deeper problem.
That failure has long given rise to judicial bond rulings that are at best uninformed and at worst truly unjust.
A similar lament might apply to prosecutors who appear to think that the amount of a bond is some sort of barometric measure of public outrage. So also would it apply to defense attorneys who frequently neither cite the law nor insist on its resolute application.
Those respective rulings and positions should have been easily informed by the quoted statute and reinforced by the implicit requirement that monetary bail — on the rare occasions it be ordered — be in an amount that a defendant can reasonably afford.
Basic rules ignored: ‘Justice denied’ in its most essential form
An enduring adage of common-law origin is that “justice delayed is justice denied.” It would always be of guidance in the administration of justice and the movement of cases within the legal system.
Yet what is to be said about — and what is to be made of — any legal system that will not follow the very rules by which it purports to be governed?
‘Bailing out’ of ‘bail reform’
Suffice it to politely suggest here that it is folly to propose the replacement of any instrument perceived to be “broken” without first having put that instrument to informed and thoughtful use.
The abolition of cash bail in the Pretrial Fairness Act is a misguided legislative remedy to a cultural self-inflicted wound. It is a mere figurative one-ply bandage, being applied without recognition of a deeper source of arterial bleeding.
The rule of law and the forces of politics almost always manage to avoid collisions, at any angle or speed. However, with the proposed abolition of cash bail, the two forces might soon symbolically collide head-on.
Any such head-on collision might also be predicted to occur at high speed. Much of that increase in speed might ironically be due to years of intellectual sloth in every estate of government, however they be numbered.
Perhaps the desire of any political faction to abolish cash bail is sincere and, at some level, understandable. However, truth be told, the abolition of cash bail is neither a necessary nor a wise response to a deeper problem.
The deeper problem has long been — and will likely remain — a truly tragic omission of the bench and the bar alike to read and resolutely reify pertinent rules of law and practice.
Such is a truly “systemic” problem. It is a problem that no amendatory legislation can remedy; any more than just another roll of single-ply gauze might ever stop arterial bleeding.
A proposal in lieu of abolishing cash bail
The very notion of the rule of law well contains an implicit bedrock premise:
“Words Mean Things.”
What might the Illinois Legislature — along with other thoughtful members of Illinois legal institutions — now do to address the question of “bail reform” at any depth?
Perhaps a long-adequate legal standard relating to cash bail need only at long last be recognized and implemented by those responsible for the administration of justice.
The cash-bail provision of the Pretrial Fairness Act should be completely removed. Longstanding provisions of Illinois law already address the matter of cash bail. Those longstanding provisions are easily understood and applied.
The Legislature should emphatically reenact those provisions and underscore a legislative and public expectation that they be read, understood and resolutely applied by members of the bench and bar alike.
Just thinking
The controversy over the Pretrial Fairness Act and the abolition of cash bail might bring to mind an unintended meaning of a common-law maxim. As such, it can either be a societal watchword or a cultural epitaph:
“Ignorance of the law is no excuse.”
May our lawmakers ever choose well; and may all stewards of the law ever well and thoughtfully serve.
Chase Leonhard was born and raised in Champaign-Urbana and is retired from a 35-year career in the law. During his career, he served for nine years as a patrolman on the Champaign Police Department, 10 years as an assistant state’s attorney and 12 years as an associate judge. He may be reached by email at chase7725@gmail.com.