Goodness knows there’s a lot of worry over our local legal system these days, but my experience doing jury duty fairly recently in Champaign County gave me hope.
About 60 people sat in rows of bus-station-style chairs in the juror holding room: older ladies read People magazine through the bottoms of their bifocals; farmers fumbled John Deere baseball caps in care-worn hands while bearded hipsters flipped through David Foster Wallace; blue-haired twenty-somethings wearing flannel shirts panned the room, tapping their fingers on plastic armrests ... jonesing for something ... oh, yes, their cellphones. No phones allowed in the courthouse, and with no face-burying blue screens, we paid attention to each other — like exotic fish of all stripes and sizes, eying each other delicately in the corners of the same big tank.
The juror manager, a pleasant middle-aged woman, called 30 of us down the hallway to a side courtroom where a younger Asian American male judge requested we sit down on church-pew-like benches. A tall, bald bailiff bade each of us, one at a time, to the front of the wood-paneled room, where the prosecuting attorney — a young African American woman — and then the defense attorney — a White male with wavy hair and a rumpled suit — questioned us to see if we were fit for the jury.
Eventually, they selected jurors 1, 7, 8, 9, 21, 28, and I was juror 21.
After jury selection, the judge released us to grab some lunch or go home and maybe switch the laundry out. Then at 1 p.m., we re-entered the courtroom through a side door and the defendant, witnesses and attorneys — even the judge — rose from their seats in honor of the jury. At that moment, I felt the goosebumpy responsibility of deciding the fate of someone I had — who knows — probably passed in Walmart or sat next to at a Little League game.
The case involved a co-habitating couple who argued over a plateful of drugs and rent, resulting in the woman being locked outside the front door. The female sustained injuries after the male punched a small glass window just as the woman looked in. The thin, vulnerable woman faltered through her testimony about lacerations from flying glass, and then the male deadpanned his side of the story with a “how did it come to this” look on his face.
I felt bad for them both, but this was a court case, and the six of us had to regard facts as well as feelings. Eventually, testimony and cross-examination revealed that the female, who had been outside the door, had gone silent and out of view of the window for nearly a minute, and then the male had punched the window (later claiming her injuries were an accident and he didn’t know she was still there).
The judge explained that the state carries the burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt — and in a domestic-abuse case, that meant establishing that the defendant had intended to cause harm to the witness.
After hearing closing statements, we jurors moved to a separate room about the size of a one-car garage and sat in office chairs around a large table: an aged retiree in khaki slacks; a hip White male with a goatee; a pregnant White young housewife; a Black young professional woman; two middle-aged White computer programmers and myself, a White community-college instructor — a jambalaya of age and experience.
As foreman, I offered, “Well, how about we first just go around the table and tell our thoughts right now, and then, after everyone has had a chance to speak, we can ask questions or raise further points.”
And we did. With graceful civility, so contrasting the gaslighting ablaze on the internet, we took turns, listened, parsed through documents, posed questions and, most of all, cooperated — simple, peanut-butter-and-jelly cooperation, like my kindergarten teacher taught me.
Speaking together this way felt a bit like passing the communion plate at church — each person making sure the other had a firm grasp before letting go of the plate.
Eventually, the pregnant woman explained something that we all agreed with: “I kept waiting to hear evidence that he knew she was still outside the door when he slammed his fist. I just didn’t hear it.”
Her observation, like a nugget of gold amidst the sandy dirt, remained, no matter how we shook through the debris of evidence: Domestic-battery convictions in our state require willful intent, and that was something we clearly couldn’t establish beyond a reasonable doubt. So we found the defendant not guilty.
That day, six people shared a peaceful meal of justice — so different from the free-for-all food-fights one sees in the media. I am sure not every jury deliberation has such a clarifying evidence or amenable partners, but I do know this: When people listen to all sides and deliberate respectfully — so help us God — we can get it right!