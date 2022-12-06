What is the fascination with White saviorism? I’m asking a genuine question. Why is our community so obsessed with White people talking about the oppression of Black and Brown people? Wouldn’t it be better to hear that directly from Black or Brown people?
There have been multiple conversations across social media and letters to the editor recently supporting columns that were essentially hit pieces against one of our own. You know what I didn’t see? Not one of those letters, mostly from White people, mentioned the person who was the target of the vitriol — Terrence Stuber, then a candidate for Champaign County clerk and recorder.
He is a Black man who lives and works in our community. He has Black children who live and attend school in our community. He was called a “Black White supremacist” in front of the entire community.
None of the White saviors saw what was done to this Black man as bad. Because they can’t see value in him unless his views align with theirs.
The truth is, we are tired. We don’t want to hear from you, the White saviors, about how hard life is for Black and Brown people. Take a step back and let those Black and Brown people speak and occupy those spaces.
If your real goal is to advocate for Black and Brown people’s lives to be better, the first step is to give up your seat at the table and pull out your chair for a Black or Brown person to occupy.
As usual, I do not come empty-handed to a discussion. I’ve come with an example of how I can twist the narrative to a level White saviors can relate to. By acting the way they did here, they’re no different than the Trump supporters they so love to hate.
What I saw being asked was for even more space in our community to degrade, devalue and disrespect Black people who don’t think the way White saviors believe they should. And if that’s what floats your boat, just admit you enjoy gatekeeping.
Be careful, that race card you’re always using is losing value.