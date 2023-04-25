The Big Ten’s new media deal, worth $7 billion to $10 billion through 2030, is widely reported in news stories. But what are its details?
Recently, I requested a copy of the Big Ten media contract from the University of Illinois, whose share could reach about $500 million through 2030.
My FOIA request was denied, with this explanation: “A search was conducted, and no responsive records could be located. Please note, each Big Ten institution has given television rights to the Big Ten Conference. Agreements are between the Conference and each respective television partner.”
I have appealed this decision to the Illinois Attorney General Public Access Counselor.
Why did I ask for the contract?
The main prompt was a shocking bankruptcy filing by a regional sports network company, Diamond Sports Group, which left the St. Louis Cardinals and 41 other pro teams in Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL with no broadcast platform or TV income.
ESPN explained: “Diamond’s financial turmoil — and more broadly, the continual erosion of the traditional cable model — promises to alter the financial landscape of the sport. Teams are all but guaranteed to generate less revenue because of it in the short term.”
Shortly after this announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery said it would soon leave the regional sports network business, affecting 10 other MLB, NBA and NHL teams. Yahoo Sports reports that “more consumers (are) switching to streaming-based entertainment options.”
Could that be in the future of Big Ten athletics?
What if ...
The hiring of Tony Petitti as the new Big Ten commissioner underscores the primary importance of managing this contract. CBS Sports reports that “Petitti is the fourth consecutive Power Five commissioner hired without prior college administrative experience. Conferences are putting their money where balance sheets are.”
I want to see how much Big Ten media revenue is from bundled cable subscriptions (a declining market) versus streaming (a growing but less lucrative market) and is guaranteed.
In 2022, I published research showing how five major college sports programs could be affected by an emerging professional employment model for athletes. My analysis delved into the NCAA financial reports filed by Cal, Illinois, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas.
I concluded that some Power Five conference athletic programs would not be able to compete in a freestanding labor market. Elite athletic programs might form their own super conference, leaving other conferences in shambles.
Even now, name, image and likeness deals and the NCAA transfer portal exert this destabilizing labor-market pressure, disillusioning fans and coaches. The Pac-12 might not survive. More instability is likely during the Big Ten contract.
What if Ohio State and Michigan bolted for a super conference? What guarantees would Illinois have if TV revenues were disrupted?
We won’t know — as long as the Big Ten media contract remains a secret.
Part of my FOIA appeal focuses on the Big Ten’s reported use of an internet meeting portal with cloud-storage functions.
The Washington Post reported that the Big Ten uses this portal in meetings with presidents and chancellors for “keeping their discussions from entering public view.” Experts opined in the article that courts treat public meetings and documents on private online platforms as subject to FOIA laws.
My appeal contends that the Big Ten media contract is a public record showing how media revenue will benefit the University of Illinois, a public university.
But my FOIA appeal touches on a larger issue of public access to records.
Picture this
Consider two hypothetical school boards.
One board, in a liberal suburb, supports transgender students. Its members belong to a fictional group, the Diversity and Inclusion Education Association.
Another board, in a conservative community, wants to ban books on transgender topics. Its members belong to a different fictional group, the Traditional Values Education Association.
While diametrically opposed, members of both school boards use an internet platform like the Big Ten’s to develop policies with like-minded school board members in other states.
On the same evening, the board members come prepared to public meetings in their districts with budget proposals from their private associations.
Diversity and Inclusion board members propose to hire counselors for transgender students, adding to the district’s budget.
Traditional Values board members propose to cut librarian jobs, lowering their district’s budget.
Suppose you are in the minority of these imaginary school districts.
You’d like to know how these budget policies were formulated.
You request documents about the proposed agreements from the liberal or conservative association.
The school district answer to your FOIA request is the same in both communities: “Our school district has no responsive documents. What our citizen board members do with a private association is their business.”
Moving beyond these hypothetical scenarios, in a 2013 court opinion, City of Champaign v. Madigan, an Illinois court examined the interplay between “public records” and “public bodies” as those terms relate to private communications of public officials.
The court ruled that text or email messages sent by council members and received on their devices were public records because they were sent when these individuals were acting collectively as a public body. Thus, their private messages were subject to Illinois’ FOIA law.
My appeal compares the Champaign case to the Big Ten media contract. The fact that the contract is possessed by the Big Ten Conference does not shield it from Illinois’ FOIA law.
Quoting this law, I contend that the Big Ten media contract is a “public record” because it “pertain(s) to the transaction of public business,” and was “prepared for a public body.”
I believe my appeal will be decided in the next two months.
If this evasion of public disclosure is allowed, then our FOIA law will become increasingly worthless as public bodies use private internet meeting platforms and cloud storage for documents to render in-person meetings and paper records a fool’s game for disclosing information to the public.