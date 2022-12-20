“People are amazing,” says Brendan Fraser as the grossly obese Charlie, an English teacher working online to unsuspecting students, in “The Whale.” It is three words coming from a man who is dying — killing himself, really, by eating himself to death. He looks beatific as he speaks, transcendent, approaching a holy place.
After receiving extended standing ovations at the film festivals in Venice and Toronto, there has been a negative backlash against the film, often by people who have not yet had the chance to see it. The first objections claimed that Fraser should not have been cast or been made to wear prosthetics, a “fat suit.” Fat people should represent fat people, these people have claimed. Or the complaint is that the role exploits fat people.
These are disingenuous claims. Any actor cast would have had to wear prosthetics to portray a 600-pound person so overweight that he cannot walk and Fraser — who has had to overcome weight problems in the past — is probably the perfect person to play the part, which originated in the award-winning 2012 stage play written by Samuel D. Hunter, the recipient of a 2014 MacArthur Fellowship, or “genius grant.” Hunter also wrote the film’s screenplay.
Much more likely, the rejection of the movie, especially by people who have not yet seen it, is that it makes us uncomfortable to take a hard look into our own lives, of what we are and what we are capable of being.
Even more so, I can think of no other movie this year that makes a powerful reminder of the inevitability of our own mortality. Memento mori. Remember you will die. Charlie accepts that he is dying, that he is at death’s doorstep. His blood pressure is 238 over 134, yet he refuses to go to the hospital. He wants to give love more than anything and reconnect with his estranged daughter before he dies.
“Do you ever get the feeling that people are incapable of not caring?” Charlie asks. Caring about other people may be hard-wired into the good of humanity. That is what he both believes and experiences.
Can we watch “The Whale” without judgment? People have rightly compared it to “Leaving Las Vegas,” in which Nicholas Cage plays a character drinking himself to death, addicted in a different way.
Another useful comparison might be to “The Elephant Man,” depicting a person with a physicality that cannot be displayed without accusations of sensationalism. Yet how do you tell those stories and show such people? Is there any correct way to do so?
The sad truth is that we would rather watch beautiful women or discuss the body sculpted abs of Kumail Nanjiani or Will Sharpe as Ethan in “The White Lotus.” Aren’t those depictions even more exploitative?
A self-proclaimed missionary shows up in “The Whale,” bringing the opportunity to approach questions of life’s meaning. Hunter’s plays often deal with spirituality, which can often be at odds with religion. His most recent play, “The Case for the Existence of God,” is heart-breakingly beautiful, and was innovatively staged off-Broadway, about two men each trying to retain child custody for their adoptive and birth children. Parenting is a major component in “The Whale,” as well.
The meanings of “The Whale” are ambiguous. We aren’t hit over the head with any simple message. It is much more philosophical than that. It is an artistic palette of questions.
“The Whale” is a movie that strikes to the heart of us all, to those of us who want to change something in our lives but cannot. In a sense, it is like gazing into a magic mirror of potentialities, of seeing the repressed Dorian Grey painting of ourselves and our secret failings and longings.
And unintended, I am sure, but no less valid a comparison, is the way we appear to be helplessly destroying our planet with excess in the way Charlie is destroying his own life.
Entertainment isn’t everything.