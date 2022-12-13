It was Jan. 1, 2016, the Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Notre Dame. In the first quarter, Jalon Smith, a standout linebacker for the Fighting Irish and projected top-10 first-round NFL draft pick, went down with a serious knee injury, tearing both his anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments.
Smith’s injury caused him to fall to the second round, where he was drafted with the 34th pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He still managed a solid four-year contract estimated at $6.1 million, but according to Pro Football Talk, he would have made possibly four times as much as a top-10 pick.
Turn ahead the clock one year. It was just about this time in 2016 when two outstanding running backs — LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey — both decided to sit out their team’s bowl games to not jeopardize their NFL futures. LSU was to face Louisville in the Citrus Bowl and Stanford was ticketed for the Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina.
Even though they put together strong seasons, both Fournette and McCaffrey suffered injuries that prevented them from playing in every game in 2016. As it played out, Jacksonville chose Fournette with the seventh overall pick and Carolina took McCaffrey at No. 8. Both players are, of course, still top pro talents today.
Closer to home and looking at last year’s Big Ten games, Penn State coach James Franklin prepared for Outback Bowl opponent Arkansas without the services of two All-Americans, wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker, along with four other defensive starters. The Razorbacks wound up beating the Nittany Lions, 24-10. (That’s actually pretty good defense when you are missing five starters with NFL talent.)
Until this year, however, we had never seen a player on any of the four College Football Playoff teams opt out of the postseason.
A college football firstSay hello to Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the talented wide receiver who burst on the scene in 2021 and was one of the most decorated playmakers in the country. He was a human highlight reel in the Rose Bowl, helping Ohio State top Utah with a record-setting 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith-Njigba entered this season as a top draft prospect, but due to a bad hamstring, he spent more time on the sideline than on the field catching passes. He suffered the injury early in Ohio State’s opener against Notre Dame and played just parts of two more games, against Toledo and Iowa, finishing the season with five catches for 43 yards.
Shortly after the Big Ten title game and Ohio State’s selection for the playoffs, Smith-Njigba announced that he’s focusing on getting fully healthy in order to pursue his NFL dream and would not be joining fellow Buckeyes as they prepare for a CFP semifinal battle with Georgia.
There will be many more players who choose to not play in their team’s bowl game this year. Among them, there are only a handful of truly elite, surefire top NFL draft picks who have millions of dollars in play.
There will also be plenty of players who have been dreaming of their pro football career ever since they first put on a helmet and will not be top picks, or may not even be drafted.
Case in point is one of Penn State’s 2021 starting linebackers, Ellis Brooks, a good college player who opted out last year to prep for the NFL. He ended up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers and is not listed on a roster today.
Was it worth not playing in the bowl game and enjoying all that the Outback Bowl had to offer? In hindsight, that’s a tough call.
How many players will skip the bowl this year and not hear their name called on draft days?
It’s the player’s callI venture to say that, to a man, every head coach wants nothing more for his team than for each player to make the very most of enjoying the bowl-week experience as a reward for the hard work they put in. Make no mistake about it: Coaches preach that making a bowl game is not the ultimate achievement, but winning the bowl game is.
To cap off the season with a win on national television and head into 2023 on a high note does wonders for the mood around the football facility between now and the first week of next September. A bowl victory and the winner’s trophy that sits proudly in the football office is a nice talking point when showing recruits around the building. The ring players receive will say “Bowl Champion.” The memories from the bowl week experience and a victory last forever.
From a coach’s perspective, I know that those leading programs are essentially half-father figure and half-coach when it comes to dealing with players’ individual needs. Whether it’s counseling on a private personal matter or advising a player who is deciding whether to play in a bowl game, the head coach is the man who once told the players’ parents that he would take care of their sons as if they were all his own.
When it comes to whether players should avoid a bowl game so as to not risk injury and jeopardize their NFL draft stock, it’s the player’s call. As player and coach go through this process, I imagine the coach hearing two different voices in his head.
One is that of the ultra-competitive coach who is trying to lead his team of some 100 players to victory. The other is the empathetic father who listens to his adult son while trying to understand and respect his intentions.
Six years ago, when we heard of Fournette and McCaffrey’s decision to not play, the idea of a player choosing to sit out a game was almost unconscionable. Now, players and fans are a little more accepting.
In the spirit of the holiday season, here’s wishing all bowl participants good luck and hopes for a wonderful experience. For the NFL hopefuls who choose to sit out, may your dreams come true.