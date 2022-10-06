In a college football coaching world oh not so long ago, there used to be a notoriously dreary day following the regular season called Black Monday. That’s when athletics directors would issue a pretty standard, “We thank Coach Blank for his hard work and service. But, in the best interest of our program, we feel a change is needed. We wish Coach Blank the best in his future endeavors.”
Now, the Monday after the regular season, we hear more about hirings instead of firings. The whole process has been accelerated.
Things have changed drastically over the last several years and this year is no exception. Sitting here in the Big Ten West with seven games left to play, there are two programs that have already dismissed their head coaches.
The first was Nebraska firing Scott Frost after just three games. Weeks later, many Big Ten loyalists felt the earth shake earlier Sunday as Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst after five games. Wisconsin?
Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Colorado have also exercised the buyout in their head coaches’ contracts and, thus, posted the ultimate “Help Wanted” sign. As a retired 38-year college coach who has actually experienced this before, I would like to peel back the onion a bit and take a closer look inside.
My attention goes immediately to two units in the football program — the players and the coaching staff. Everyone goes through initial shock, disappointment, a certain level of rage and then the “what happens now?” phase. Soon enough, those emotions wane and attention is focused on how to make the most of the rest of the season.
Great leadership from inside the player locker room has a big impact in this regard, as does maturity. This goes for players and coaches alike.
Such an emotional blow can galvanize the efforts of everyone as they pick up the pieces and charge ahead. Certainly, there is a new voice being heard leading team and staff meetings, but other than that, the 125 players and entire coaching staff are still together, just like they were before the change was made.
A perfect example is the way Georgia Tech, only five days after its previous head coach was fired, took to the road and defeated defending ACC champion Pittsburgh last Saturday. In Nebraska’s second game removed from Scott Frost’s departure, the Cornhuskers beat Indiana 35-21 in front of an energized home crowd. When the focus goes back to where it was, and always should be — on the team — these kind of results are possible.
Why are administrators pulling the plug seemingly earlier each year? Every school and its football coaching situation is unique unto itself, which means each has its own reasons. Here are a few, in no particular order, that seems to run as a common thread through each of them.
Early signing period:
- About five years ago, the NCAA implemented an early signing period in the third week of December for prospects to ink their commitment on a national letter of intent and scholarship. The traditional (original) signing day is still the first Wednesday of February. But most programs now sign 85 percent or better of their class early. If a new head coach is named well ahead of that early signing period, there’s a chance at securing a better recruiting class.
Interim coach audition:
- In some cases, if there is a strong potential head coaching candidate already in the program, the interim head coach has a legitimate chance to audition for the full-time job, given a half-season or so to prove himself.
Stagnant fund-raising/major projects:
- In the coaching world, recruiting is the name of the game and athletic facilities are a major factor. The perceived need and pressure to always have the best facilities is also known in the business as “the arms race” or “keeping up with the Joneses.”
Whether it be facilities or other big-ticket projects, if complacency has set in among alumni and boosters and there’s no energy or positivity about where the program is headed, sometimes administrators see a new face of the football program as a way to boost energy and giving.
- Expanded playoffs: The expansion of the current College Football Playoff system from four teams to 12 is on the horizon. For schools that feel they have the wherewithal to get a bite at that apple, they want time to get their ducks in a row to make a run at the best head coaching talent their money can attract. Example: Last year, USC yanked Lincoln Riley out of Norman, Okla., and announced him as the Trojans’ new man on November 28t, just two days after Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners played Oklahoma State.
Whether a school believes it is one of those that can truly compete for a national championship or not, it still has to be well-prepared for the game of hiring its next coach. When the top candidates come off the board, a kind of trickle-down and domino effect ensues. Regardless of which lane or conference the school finds itself, it should still anticipate a fast and furious ride.