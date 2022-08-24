Fans, we’ve made it! Here we are in Week Zero of the 2022 college football season. The reason it’s Week Zero is because only a handful of teams are playing this weekend while the great majority will open beginning as early as next Thursday of Labor Day weekend.
Coaches are excited, but also always overly worried, heading into the first game of the year. Whether you’re ranked No. 1 or No. 130, there’s plenty of lost sleep and churning of stomachs leading up to the first game because of the many unknowns.
Think of this — the last time many of these teams played a real game was at least eight months ago. Since then, they have had 15 spring practices, a full summer of strength/conditioning, walk-throughs and group technique work. Preseason camp provided a maximum of 25 practices plus more daily non-practice activities.
Sharpening my pencil, that’s a total of 40 practices of some sort, plus hundreds of hours of classroom teaching and film study. The issue is that all of this work was done in-house, against each other.
What makes college football different than most sports is that there are no warmups prior to the 12 regular-season games. You have to be ready to jump right in and perform at a winning level.
College hoops teams get the opportunity to play pre-conference games and tournaments before playing for keeps. The NFL provides opportunities to practice with and against other teams and play three preseason games. That’s not the case for our gridiron warriors and coaches.
College football is a much different world now than it was just a year or two ago. We simply look at last year’s statistics and the returning depth chart for this year to size up the schedule and know what to possibly expect from our team.
The last time we saw the three Big Ten teams who will be in action this weekend, we had the Illini at home knocking off Northwestern, 47-14, to finish 5-7. Nebraska, which plays the Wildcats of NU in Ireland, losing at home to Iowa, 28-21, finishing 3-9. The Wildcats losing in Champaign gave NU a 3-9 mark, as well.
But you can’t assume a lot based on those 2021 season-ending games. These are not the same teams; a lot has changed and here’s why: Coaching big-time football is a pressure-packed job. Aside from the head man, the coaches who feel it the most are the offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators. They are essentially the head coach of those units and bear total responsibility for them. That’s why you see many new faces manning those coordinator duties within the Big Ten and around the country.
What effect does a new coordinator have on early-season games? In most cases, it means a new system for the players to learn and execute. It also means a staff having to function efficiently on game day when it hasn’t even coached a game together before. All this has to happen in the heat of battle. Coaches can try to simulate game situations in practice, but it’s far from an opposing team when the W or L really counts.
A huge element factoring into big changes from last year is the transfer portal. Teams have been able to do roster makeovers depending on how active they were in the portal. It’s amazing how fast this phenomenon came into being and how quickly personnel departments within the football recruiting offices were seeking quality players who were freed up by entering the portal, very similar to the NFL’s free agent. Every team in the country lost players who felt they could find greener pastures in the portal and every team acquired significant new talent through the portal. These players were recruited to assume a starting position, or at least compete for a starting job and be a strong contributor right away.
With new coordinators running the show, staffs on each side of the ball must adapt, they must be in sync and be able to work effectively together battling through whatever adversity they may experience. The portal brought new faces, different personalities and skills aboard. Team chemistry, trusting your teammate and buying into team culture are real things. How much can be built in eight months or less?
The unknowns are many. For those coaches headed into their season opener, a common quote is an enthusiastic “we can’t wait to play a game.” Yes, definitely, to put an end to the restless sleep and upside-down stomach attributed to the unknowns.