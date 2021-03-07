In the early days of our nation, disputes were sometimes settled by duel. History buffs and Broadway fans will likely recall Alexander Hamilton being killed by Aaron Burr in 1804. Fortunately, we have progressed beyond that. When a person or an entity makes an allegation against another and the latter denies it, we have a dispute. Sometimes, a jury must resolve the matter.
Courts do more than bring in a group of citizens to hear the evidence. While we do not see it on the television shows, judges work with the lawyers who are trying the case to come up with a set of written instructions to guide the decision-making process.
One part of any set of jury instructions describes the burden of proof that must be met. The exact language may differ among the states or between state and federal courts. The Illinois Pattern Jury Instructions are representative and will be referenced here.
We shall use a fictional situation to illustrate. Mike and Kim bought their son, Randy, a new bicycle for his birthday. After enjoying it for a few weeks, Randy discovered it was gone. Mike was dead certain that Davey from the next block had stolen Randy’s prized possession. After all, Davey was rotten and everyone knew it. When confronted, Davey adamantly denied the accusation and defiantly stated “You think I stole the bike? Prove it!”
Now Davey may be nasty, but he knows that someone who makes such an accusation must prove it to someone else. Thus, the burden is on those making the allegation.
We can look at how this would play out in a central Illinois county. The situation could lead to a criminal case (we assume Davey is old enough to be charged as an adult) or a civil case. The specific burden of proof and who bears it is different in each.
If the state’s attorney agreed to prosecute, the parties to the case would be the people of Illinois and defendant Davey. The judge would inform the jury of the elements of the crime charged — that is, the specific things the state is required to prove. The jury would be instructed that Davey is presumed innocent of the charge. The judge would further tell the jury that the state bears the burden to overcome that presumption of innocence.
Specifically, the judge’s instruction will contain a statement that the presumption of innocence “... is not overcome unless from all the evidence in the case you are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty.” The instructions do not include a definition of “reasonable doubt.” This standard reflects a desire to avoid convicting an innocent person. It is something the state’s attorney will keep in mind in deciding whether to charge Davey.
The burden of proof is different in a civil case. Suppose Davey had been sued by Randy’s parents acting on his behalf. No matter how convinced they are that Davey wronged them, as plaintiffs, they have to prove the claim.
In a civil case, the judge would inform the jury what the plaintiffs must prove. Then she would include a specific instruction explaining the burden of proof. The Illinois Pattern Instruction states “When I say that a party has the burden of proof on any proposition, or use the expression ‘if you find,’ or ‘if you decide,’ I mean you must be persuaded, considering all the evidence in the case, that the proposition on which he has the burden of proof is more probably true than not true.”
This civil standard is known as the “preponderance of the evidence.” It requires the party who bears the burden to tip the scales of justice to their side.
Due to the difference in the burden of proof between the criminal and civil cases, we could have a situation in which Davey was found “not guilty” in the criminal case but liable for damages in the civil suit. Readers may recall such a combination in cases where O.J. Simpson was a defendant.
Whether we are involved in a case or just read about it, we should keep these burdens of proof in mind. No matter how sure we are that someone is guilty or civilly liable, the evidence matters. Our belief is not enough. The evidence must be sufficient to meet the burden of proof. This may explain why results in the courtroom are not always what we anticipate.