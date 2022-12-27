As we approach the end of 2022, we are also approaching the end of the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one could have envisioned that this would have lasted this long and impacted so many people’s lives.
The 100 millionth case of COVID-19 will be reached by New Year’s Day. This number is rather meaningless, since much of the nation’s testing is now being done with at-home tests.
In early November, around 94 percent of the United States population was estimated to have been infected at some point. If that percentage applies to Champaign County, then just 13,000 people amongst us have avoided infection, less than the attendance at an Illini men’s basketball game. The number of those never infected with COVID-19 continues to shrink with each passing day.
Though COVID-19 deaths are well below the peaks seen earlier in 2022, 300 to 400 deaths per day persist, with those over 65 years of age bearing the brunt of the disease, and those over 75 years of age the hardest hit.
Then there is the COVID-19 variant soup that continues to simmer. In September, the BA.5 variant was dominant, accounting for around four out of every five new infections. Fast forward to December, and just one out of every 10 infections is BA.5. This illustrates how rapidly the virus mutates when faced with an untethered transmission chain.
Then there are community levels, which provide a snapshot of the health of the health system in managing hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. In mid-October, just 46 counties in the nation were classified as high risk out of just over 3,200. Last week, that number was over six times higher. Champaign County has been at a mostly high level for months.
Community transmission has been consistently high across the nation, even using the watered-down results of reported tests, which do not include most at-home test results. Champaign County has consistently been classified a high-transmission county since the data was first reported in early 2022.
Then there is the uptake of the bivalent booster, which sits at around one in seven people amongst those 5 years of age and older. The news is better (kind of) for those older than 65 years of age, with over one in three receiving the booster. What a gift these vaccines have been for many, preventing the very worst outcome of COVID-19.
Let’s not forget influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The former is spreading like wildfire across the nation, while young children are being hardest hit by RSV.
Sounds rather bleak.
Not all is bad, though. Everyone has a chance to make a difference, especially with the holiday season upon us.
If you have an upper respiratory infection, our wish is that you stay away from other people. You have the power to stop the virus transmission chain, effectively preventing other people from getting sick from your infection.
And some of the people who you may prevent from getting sick could be someone’s grandparents, uncles, aunts or children. This is the best holiday gift you can give to such people.
So how will 2023 fare? Crystal balls are consistently opaque when it comes to seeing the trajectory of these viruses. Neither gloom and doom forecasts, nor bright lights of relief are likely to be correct.
The degree of ongoing virus transmission and its impact remains uncertain.
What is certain is that 2023 will be different.
The good news is that, though the virus appears to have a mind of its own on how it percolates through the community, everyone has the ability to nudge it forward or backward. We can all make personal choices to impact the virus transmission chain. Remember that one transmission stopped is one win for everyone.
Our wish for you is that you may have many such wins in 2023.