“We need the public to tell us what they saw and what they know. Even the smallest bit of information can help us solve this crime.”
All too often, this phrase is repeated by law enforcement when talking about serious crimes taking place right here in central Illinois. Champaign County Crime Stoppers knows that residents want to ensure the safety of their families, neighbors, schools and communities. Many who witness serious crimes will unabashedly share what they know with law enforcement in order to promote public safety and hold criminals accountable for their actions.
However, this is not possible for everyone.
Whether they do not want to be seen talking with police or have a genuine fear of retaliation, some choose to ignore the pleas of grieving family members and frustrated law-enforcement officers. For those individuals who are fearful of sharing what they know, Champaign County Crime Stoppers has provided an easy way to share information anonymously for more than 36 years.
Since 1986, our civilian nonprofit group has taken anonymous tips directly from the public and relayed that information to local law enforcement. We go to great expense and technological lengths to ensure that no one will ever be able to identify a tipster.
Calls to Crime Stoppers are scrubbed of all caller-ID information and are routed to a specially trained answering service in Canada. Tips provided through our website and mobile app are electronically scrubbed of all identifying information, including IP addresses. Phone calls are not recorded and a tipster is never asked for his or her name.
The identity of tipsters will never be known by anyone — not by Crime Stoppers, law enforcement, judges, prosecutors or defense lawyers. Tipsters will not have to make a formal statement to police or testify in court. A unique code number is assigned to each tipster with instructions on how to check back for a possible reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.
All we want is the information. Nothing more.
You will note we refer to the individuals who choose to step forward and share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers as “tipsters.” Unfortunately, The News-Gazette has more than once chosen other disparaging words (“nark,” “snitch”) to describe heroes who have courageously come forward to share information that has helped to protect our families, neighbors and communities.
Many of the criminals apprehended because of a Crime Stoppers tip have lengthy criminal records, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, drug trafficking and other felonies. We have little doubt the criminal activities of these individuals would have continued except for the brave individuals who did what the police are imploring all of us to do — “Step forward and tell us what you know.”
Recognizing that our teenagers and young adults are increasingly exposed to criminal activities taking place in their schools and neighborhoods, we recently developed a targeted marketing campaign to share information about Crime Stoppers with this often-overlooked segment of our community. The marketing campaign featured two prominent University of Illinois basketball players who are looked up to and idolized by teens and young adults.
The athletes put their time, talent and notoriety to good use by recording a public-service announcement to encourage teens to contact Crime Stoppers if they are unable to share information directly with teachers or other authority figures. By explaining how Crime Stoppers is an anonymous way to share information about crimes or potential crimes, the athletes encouraged their fans to be good teammates and ensure the safety of their school, friends and family.
If a student ever becomes aware of a serious threat to their school or classmates, we hope they will be bold enough to share that information with a parent, teacher or Crime Stoppers. Should the day come when a horrific tragedy like a school shooting is averted because of a tipster, we trust our community will recognize this for what it was — a brave and valiant action that saved lives.
Crime Stoppers works because the residents of Champaign County support and believe in our program. Tipsters trust that they will have complete anonymity, and law enforcement recognizes the value we bring by bridging the gap with those unable or unwilling to speak directly with police.
Since our inception, anonymous tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers have led to the arrest of 1,870 suspects, cleared 2,202 criminal cases and the recovery of nearly $2 million of stolen property and narcotics. In just the last four years, tips through our Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program have led to the arrest of 67 people involved in felony gun crimes, including three homicides, and taken 81 illegal firearms off the streets.
As a local nonprofit, Crime Stoppers relies on fundraising and donations from the public to support expenses related to rewards and operating costs. Our all-volunteer organization has no office, no paid staff and keeps overhead expenses to a minimum so that the majority of our funding can be used to pay rewards.
Thanks to individual donors and grants from the city of Champaign, Champaign County and the Champaign County Community Coalition, last year, we were able to raise our maximum reward in order to provide an enhanced financial incentive for tipsters who share information about the most serious crimes harming our communities.
Since March 2022, Crime Stoppers has paid $5,000 cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in a homicide case and $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm. Since 1986, Crime Stoppers has approved nearly $200,000 in rewards, including $86,000 through our new Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program.
We are grateful to everyone who has supported Champaign County Crime Stoppers with either your time, service or donations throughout the history of our program. With the continued support of our wonderful community, we look forward to continuing to help bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement for decades to come.
To share a crime tip, please call our tips line (217-373-TIPS), visit our website (373tips.com) or use the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. To learn more about our nonprofit organization, or to support us, please visit our website.