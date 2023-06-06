This month marks 124 years since United Association Local 149 organized to represent plumbers and pipefitters from across East Central Illinois.
Those workers did so “to protect members from unjust and injurious competition,” among other challenges.
A lot has changed since then, especially the relationship between Local 149 and the many family-owned local businesses that employ union members. Union members, it’s worth noting, who have training, skills, wages and job security far superior to those working for non-union contractors in our area.
That not only means high-quality and safe work being done at countless homes and businesses, but also paychecks that support hundreds of middle-class families across our area, providing the backbone of our community.
As evidence of how far we’ve come as unions and contractors, last month, we agreed to a new five-year collective bargaining agreement that guarantees union workers an unprecedented 18.2 percent wage increase. This is the second straight five-year contract we’ve entered into together, which hasn’t happened before in our history.
It also demonstrates a level of trust and confidence in each other that hasn’t existed before. Given the uncertain economic times we’re all living in, this was a significant positive step forward for all of us.
Historically, unions and contractors have had adversarial or even volatile relationships. And this contract doesn’t guarantee there won’t be disputes or other concerns. While negotiations weren’t always easy, there was a healthy respect for each other, despite some differences, which allowed for largely positive negotiations.
Some may be surprised to hear that, given the animosity and distrust that exists between many in our country today.
Our new deal is a recognition by contractors of the investments Local 149 is making to identify bright, hard-working applicants who go through five years of world-class training before becoming journeymen who can lead projects for them — and the ongoing training our journeymen receive throughout their careers.
It is also recognition by Local 149 of the investments that our contractors are making in safety, technology and the overall future of union members in East Central Illinois.
And we are hard at work all around you — from State Farm Center to Carle Foundation Hospital, Centennial High School to that A/C unit in your backyard — doing work that will positively impact families and our community for generations.
We are building our future together, dedicated to our community together and committed to working together.