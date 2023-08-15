A new semester will begin shortly at the University of Illinois. Students from across the state, nation and world will converge in Champaign-Urbana as the university welcomes tens of thousands. Many will be returning for another year of education, while some will be here for the first time.
The academic year also brings new excitement with Illinois’ Big Ten sports teams, as the football team looks to improve on its 2022 performance. The same can be said with women’s volleyball and soccer. Let’s not forget Mike Small’s men’s golf team, who seem to find a way to assemble a winning team year after year.
The campus will also welcome back COVID-19. With so many people arriving from a diversity of locations, infections are certain to increase locally.
Hospitalizations have been on a downward trend nationally for most of 2023, but that flipped in late June and continues to increase. Of course, with so many people vaccinated, and so many prior infections, some protection exists that will place headwinds on severe disease.
However, re-infections have become more common, which means that the number of cases that will blanket the area will increase over the next two months. That is what happens when a highly contagious virus finds ample hosts to infect.
So what can those in the community not interested in becoming infected do to stay healthy? The answer is actually quite obvious; the best way to not get infected is to not be around infected people. The challenge, of course, is that we do not always know who is infected.
So, this may mean doing grocery shopping early in the morning or avoiding crowded venues, imposing an inconvenience for some. Yet there are no free lunches when it comes to health, and COVID-19 always actively seeks new hosts.
This is how the virus survives, since if it could not be transmitted from person to person, it would die out on its own. The past three years have demonstrated that the likelihood of this happening anytime soon is exceedingly low.
When indoors, being in well-ventilated areas is helpful. Better yet, stay outdoors as long as the weather permits. When in highly congested indoor areas, a N95 face covering can help reduce risk.
The good news is that such measures will likely only be needed temporarily. The new-semester bump in cases will likely wane and return to a persistent but manageable number of infections sometime in October, hopefully sooner.
COVID-19 has become ingrained in our lives. We have learned its effect is highly variable, which leads some to dismiss it as an inconvenience and others to view it as a lethal threat. At the population level, the truth is somewhere between.
Complicating things further, we continue to learn more about long COVID-19 and its unpredictability.
The virus’s individual impact largely depends on a person’s age and general health. COVID-19 seems to find a way to exploit vulnerabilities, like obesity, heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Those so afflicted may view an infection, or re-infection, as something to avoid.
COVID-19 provides ample reason to eat well, exercise and maintain our health, all of which represent personal choices we can make.
So to all those students who will return to the UI this fall, welcome back. The community is happy to have you here.
At the same time, as for the hundreds of cases of COVID-19 that you are certain to bring with you, please keep them to yourself. Your fellow students will thank you, as will the university community.
The sooner such infections quiet down, the sooner we can get back to enjoying the very best that a semester of education offers.