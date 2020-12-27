It seems that every couple I know has a story to tell about buying their first home. My daughter, Colleen, has a heartwarming tale about buying her first home last week.
It seems to be a seller’s market lately, because she and her husband, Wes, have made a half-dozen offers on homes and have not been successful because multiple people have made offers on the same house, and the eventual buyer has offered more than the asking price.
Each time my daughter makes an offer on a house, she includes a letter to the homeowner, describing her family and the reasons why they think this particular house is perfect. On this last house, owned by the Smiths, Colleen was able to finagle a sneak peek prior to the open house. After seeing that it was just what they were looking for, she wrote the following:
“Dear Mr. Smith,
“Thank you for allowing us to view your home today. My husband and I are first-time homebuyers, and after seeing the warm and inviting space you have created, we have an idea of what we want our home to be like.
“About us: My husband works in I.T. and I am a stay-at-home mom. I have a daughter, Lucy, who is 6, and a son, Sam, who is 2, and a Labrador-mix pup, Peaches, who is 1.
“I believe that you know how important it is for us to buy a home where we can be confident our children will have access to good schools, proximity to parks and nature, and a safe space where they can play and grow. We also hope to have a home where we can host our extended family members on holidays, where we can entertain our children’s friends and their parents, and where we can feel like a part of a community.
“We are looking for a forever home where our kids will return after they are grown and will be thrilled to reminisce over all the memories we have created there. We believe your home can provide our family with all those things, and more.
“Something that stood out to us was your gorgeous backyard. It is easy to imagine our children on a swing set in the backyard, or helping tend to our vegetable garden. We can picture hosting Christmas and making cookies in the kitchen while the kids play board games in the sunroom and relatives catch up in the living room by the fire.
“You have a beautiful home. Please accept our offer and know that you have helped us achieve one of the most important dreams any family can build together.”
Well, as luck would have it, they got the house, not knowing if their letter had any sway ... until they arrived after the closing. A greeting card was waiting for them on the fireplace mantel. The handwritten note was as follows:
“Dear Colleen, Wes, Lucy & Sam,
“Welcome to your new home! I hope and pray that you all have as many happy memories of your lives here on Beverly Road as my wife, I and my daughter have.
“After reading your letter, Colleen, I had absolutely no doubt that you and your husband were the individuals to buy my wife’s house! She made it the warm and friendly place it turned out to be.
“This was her domain. All I did was cut the grass, plant a few flowers and grow some vegetables for her to cook. When your letter and contract offer came in, she whispered in my ear, ‘That’s the family I want to live here!’”
“Good luck to you. I know Lucy and Sam will have a great time here. There are a host of young children in the neighborhood, so they won’t lack playmates once COVID-19 is over. If you need to contact me, feel free to call.
“God Speed, Merry Christmas and be safe.
“Jim Smith”
As Colleen and her family walked through their new house, they discovered treasures that Mr. Smith had purposely left strewn throughout the house — such as starter logs in the wood-burning stove with a new lighter, a new comforter in the kid’s bedroom, new gardening gloves by the back door to the garden, as well as all of his gardening tools and a wheelbarrow in the outdoor shed.
Mr. Smith’s wife passed away several months ago. She was known by a nickname her grandsons called her, “Muzzie.” Muzzie and Mr. Smith were married for 49 years, and they lived together in their home for 40 years.
I have no doubt that Mr. Smith actually heard Muzzie tell him, “That’s the family I want to live here.”