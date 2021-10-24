I will never have life-altering experiences like climbing Mount Everest or hitting a home run during the World Series, but life is lived not by great events but moment-to-moment, ordinary days.
The everyday moment I write about today occurred while I was at the Ford dealer waiting around while getting my vehicle’s oil changed and tires rotated. I was sitting at a high-top table like the type you see at bars with tall stools. There were three of us waiting in the lounge, and we each were sitting at our own individual tabletop. Over the next hour, this is what I learned:
- One of the guys is 75 years old, wearing jeans and a freshly pressed, button-down checkered shirt with a ball cap pressed down so low on his head so that the brim just about touches his eyeglasses and white hair peeking out from beneath the sides. I later find out that he is retired and a longtime resident of Baltimore. I assume he is a frequent customer, because at least three different Ford employees come up to him and exchange brief pleasantries as he’s waiting.
- The other waiting customer is 45 years old with short brown hair wearing a blue polo shirt with a firefighter’s emblem embroidered on the pocket. He too is wearing a ball cap, and I later discover, to no surprise, that he is a firefighter.
As we are waiting, a service adviser comes into the lounge, and all heads turn with anticipation as if we were in a hospital waiting room anticipating a doctor to tell us about the outcome of a medical procedure on a loved one. The adviser approaches the 75-year-old and explains that his car has brake issues that would require $650 worth of repairs. The customer pauses for a long moment before the adviser adds, “and the mechanic just started to hear a crunching sound.” This last bit of information pushed the customer to make a decision he didn’t want to, as he said, “That’s a lot of money, but I guess you can go ahead” as he hung his head low.
I don’t exactly know why, but this bad news broke down the normal barriers that exist between strangers waiting for their cars to be fixed. As soon as the adviser left, the firefighter began talking to the older guy and I joined in, and the three of us complained about the high cost of everything from auto repairs to gasoline to football tickets.
When speaking of the high price of going to see professional football, the customer needing new brakes told us how he had gone to Baltimore Colts games since 1958. He could recall his dad taking him to games when Johnny Unitas was quarterback. Since I am kind of a football trivia expert, I immediately asked him if he had watched the 1958 NFL championship played at Yankee Stadium in New York. I thought the odds that he had attended were slim.
Football fanatics know it as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” with the Colts winning in overtime. The old guy’s eyes lit up like searchlights as he recalled one of the most cherished moments in his life. I crushed his euphoria by saying “Yeah, but nowadays you have a choice of paying for a football game or paying to get your brakes fixed,” and my new friends sadly agreed.
As conversations between strangers generally go, we ended up talking about a hundred different topics and learned that the old gentleman is a cancer survivor who has spent a lot of time in the hospital getting chemotherapy in the past. Once his car was repaired, he and his wife planned to visit his son who had a place on the ocean.
He went on to say that his wife retired from teaching after 35 years and they can’t travel anywhere without running into a former student.
The firefighter has a daughter who is a freshman at a local university and would have been a great softball player “if only she had stuck with it.” He has been a firefighter for 23 years. He confided that he has seen a lot of heartache and death during his career, but he can never complain to his wife because she is a hospice nurse and his tales pale in comparison to the emotional anguish she has experienced at her job.
The retired guy and I immediately expressed the opinion that hospice nurses are angels and that when they die, they go directly to heaven.
Finally, our cars were repaired and we said our goodbyes and departed. I never did get their names, but I like to think we each left the dealership feeling a little bit better than when we first arrived.
It was just an ordinary day.