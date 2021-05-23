Every Friday morning, I have the good fortune to meet up with five retired sheriffs from central Illinois to eat breakfast. These men were, at one time, the top law-enforcement officers in Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Piatt counties.
Sitting around a table with these gentlemen is a treat. While we eat, I am smart enough to keep quiet and listen intently. I hear stories one might expect to hear from veteran law-enforcement officials with a combined 150-plus years of experience.
I expected to hear stories about confronting bad people who have committed violent acts, or arriving at the scene of fatal car crashes, or intervening in fights ... and I am rewarded with such tales. But I also learn about interviewing, testifying, dealing with inmates at the county jail, calming irate parents and disgruntled complainants, and how they overcame differences of opinion they may have experienced with their county board or state’s attorney’s office.
I got to discover how they cope with the effects of aging and how to address life-altering health issues. Many of these health problems can be attributed to having a stressful occupation that required them to execute arrest/search warrants by kicking in doors or wrestling with offenders who don’t wish to be arrested. Some of them still suffer from a variety of ailments they have accumulated over the years.
They talk, in a matter-of-fact manner, about having to have made gut-wrenching decisions regarding the disciplining of employees, or deciding whom to hire or sometimes fire. Other difficult decisions involve the sheriff’s portion of the county budget, usually the largest within these counties.
Oftentimes, the county board cuts the sheriff’s budget and the sheriff must make Solomon-like judgments over what line items must be reduced. Is it personnel? Salaries? Squad cars? The number of deputies on the road? Or is it some other important service the sheriff’s office is responsible for providing? I think their fear was always whether they would be able to provide the law-enforcement services their county deserved.
In addition to law-enforcement matters, I also find out the answers to where to hunt feral swine in North Carolina and where the best fishing spots in central Illinois are located, and what the best wood is for building furniture. They discuss their families, and they seem especially proud of their grandchildren.
They can drink copious amounts of coffee, except for one sheriff who downs apple juice. I have memorized most of their menu requests ... a half-order of biscuits and gravy, an everything omelet, oatmeal with brown sugar and raisins, and French toast with warm syrup (and it has to be warm).
They have had to function as accountant, administrator, jailer, deputy, detective, mentor and public-relations representative. Although their duties require them to be proficient in many areas of law enforcement, they are also reluctant politicians as well — politicians who must interrupt their law-enforcement duties every four years to raise money for a campaign, spend hours attending dinners and making speeches and walking door-to-door to convince citizens they deserve to keep being sheriff.
From being at the scene of horrific traffic crashes where multiple teenagers have perished to having a friend and co-worker killed in the line of duty, they have seen it all, which may be a cliché, but in their case, it’s true. They enjoy a camaraderie among themselves that is difficult to describe but is much like the relationships built while serving in the military. Maybe this relationship exists because they have all shared life-and-death experiences that they each can relate to but that few civilians have experienced.
Although they each have a different personality, they have a lot in common, too. I’m not surprised to find out that these five are involved in charitable causes, like driving Amish children to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, in their spare time. Most have served in the military and two have fought in Vietnam, although they seldom talk about their war experiences.
A few wear hearing aids. All of them have a wicked sense of humor, although one of them is questionable due to his use of bad puns. Over their lengthy careers, they have developed thick skin that allows them to tease each other without fear of hurting feelings. They have come to trust each other.
If asked to describe these five sheriffs, I would say that they are rough and opinionated and have a strong sense of right and wrong. They are honest, trustworthy, dependable and have integrity coming out of their ears. They would do anything for their respective counties and for each other.
These sheriffs are five reasons why Fridays are my favorite day of the week.