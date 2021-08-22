My daughter had recently moved into a new home, and I was doing Dad duty by pulling weeds in her backyard when suddenly I heard a women’s voice call, “Yoo-hoo, over here!”
Peeking over the top of some bushes bordering the yard behind my daughter’s house was a tall, thin woman, about 75 years old, with white hair and glasses. She told me her name was Judy and wanted to introduce herself to her new neighbors.
It’s amazing what I can find out from someone if I just remember to shut my mouth and listen.
I learned that Judy is from York, Pa., and met her husband, George (I immediately thought of George and Judy Jetson from the cartoons), at Gettysburg College. Judy majored in French but never used her major. In fact, she has never traveled to France.
Judy has a son who is autistic, but was never diagnosed when he was a boy. This fact compelled Judy to work in the disability field, where she was in charge of a group of disabled employees who were able to conduct interviews with other disabled folks to help assess their needs and obtain services for them. Her son is living in a residential facility and was not able to see his parents for five months during the pandemic.
Judy was afraid that her son would be in bad shape because he had not had any social interaction for such a lengthy period of time. However, she was happy to find out that when she was finally able to see her son, he was just fine and had not even realized she had been gone for so long.
Judy’s other son had grown to adulthood and had a successful career before discovering he had a large nonmalignant brain tumor. Tragically, this son died shortly after the tumor was removed during a 10-hour operation. Judy’s husband, George, has Alzheimer’s but is able to care for himself at home with her assistance. George is content to stay at home and has no desire to walk outside by himself like some Alzheimer’s patients do, particularly at sundown.
This allows Judy to go on long walks by herself each day. Judy walks throughout the area with her head down, not so much to watch where she’s walking, but to look for treasure. Over the years, these walks have resulted in Judy finding two diamond rings and a lot of other jewelry and items of value.
Judy also maintains a social circle of friends from her work days, but I could tell she was lonely because she seemed to talk fast, as if she were afraid I might leave and she wanted me to get her story before I departed.
We talked over the bushes for a good long time, and I grilled her with questions about her life and how she ended up in the neighborhood. Following their graduation from Gettysburg College, George got a job in the city, and he and Judy never left.
I always say that everyone has an interesting life story to tell, and Judy certainly has had such a life. Falling in love while attending college, getting married, moving to a new city, raising two boys, completing a successful career in a field she has a vested interest in and acquiring life-long friends.
As in every life, Judy has also experienced incredible sadness; losing one son and caring for another, as well as caring for her Alzheimer’s-afflicted husband of 50 years.
I was going to write that I hope Judy’s next chapter in life was better, but I have no right to assume Judy’s life isn’t exactly how she wants it to be for her at this time. So instead, my wish for Judy is for her son to remain happy and content; for her husband to continue to love her although he may not remember her name; and for Judy to find more treasures on the sidewalk as she walks the neighborhood each day.
Judy was the treasure I found today. I think I’ll introduce her to my daughter and her family. One can never have too many treasures.