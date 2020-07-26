When I think of my children, I don’t think of them as they are now: married with children of their own, working at real jobs and experiencing everything that adult life has to offer. I think of them as young children, chewing on Skittles, teasing their siblings, playing hide-and-seek or howling with laughter as they make funny faces or tell knock-knock jokes to each other.
When I look at their adult bodies, I don’t see my 6-foot son, or my fashionably made-up daughters. Instead, I see a red-headed 6-year-old boy with missing front teeth, holding an oversized baseball bat; or I see a little freckle-faced girl playing dolls with her blond-haired sister.
I sometimes stare in wonder when I listen to these adult versions of my kids speak intelligently about politics or education or sports teams, and I can’t help thinking, “Who are these people? Where did those children I knew go to?” The ones who pleaded to be pushed higher and higher on the swings; the little guy/gals who fit so easily upon my shoulders; the determined tykes who insisted on riding a bike without training wheels.
The child who ate entire peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches but left the crust uneaten on the plate. The tiny kid who was just learning to talk but could still utter the words “french fries” whenever we drove by McDonald’s, the place that served her favorite food. Where are those kids who were so small that all three of them could fit on my back as I crawled around the living room giving them “horsey” rides?
I guess I want my kids to be like Peter Pan and have a never-ending childhood filled with spirited and mischievous adventures. However, after more careful consideration, I recall that my family was like the recent meme I read on Facebook: “Some parents run a tight ship. I run a pirate ship. There is some swearing and drinking and the occasional mutiny from the crew I created.”
Looking back, I guess I choose to forget the pirate-ship days, when Cathy and I were raising three kids under age 5. Psychologists say that holding onto our good memories and leaving the bad ones behind help us deal with unpleasant situations and retain a positive outlook on life.
I forget the “unpleasant situations” when Cathy and I were sleep deprived and learning to be parents through on-the-job training. Like trying to teach a 2-year-old to share toys and eat vegetables. Or gaining the skills necessary to be able to change a diaper while refereeing a fight between two others.
I do recall that laundry was never-ending, and I would frequently neglect to see formula stains on my shirt until a co-worker brought this to my attention.
So it’s best that my children remain adults. I can still get into plenty of trouble with my seven grandkids. They are like replicas of their parents. They love to stack blocks and knock them down; they laugh out loud while watching nonsensical cartoons; they adore traveling insanely high on swings; and they are fascinated by inspecting all manner of insect life.
They suffocate me and Nana as their little arms wrap themselves around our necks when giving us hugs. They bring indescribable joy. So rather than get melancholy when looking at my adult children, I now recognize how lucky I am to be able to once again experience the joys of watching children grow by seeing my grandchildren.
But this time it’s even better, because now I’m fully rested.