On May 19, Champaign police officers Chris Oberheim and Jeffrey Creel were
shot while performing their job.
Officer Oberheim died shortly after arriving at the hospital, while Creel was shot twice in his protective vest and sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. Creel was able to return fire and killed the offender.
I know several current and former Champaign police officers, and they are devastated by the shooting. Some may think, “If only I had been there, perhaps things would have turned out differently.” It’s probably not healthy to be a Monday-morning quarterback and play “What if” scenarios. A police officer’s job is tough, and he/she can do everything right and still end up hurt.
Shortly after hearing about the shooting, I wrote the following:
The police officer can do everything right. He can remember to clean his handgun and bring his backup pistol. He can bring his baton, handcuffs, taser and/or pepper spray. Wear his ballistic vest, recall the hundreds of hours of training he received on de-escalation techniques, handcuffing procedures and defensive tactics.
He can spend countless time at the range and in the classroom. He can go through practical application problems with various arrest scenarios and try to be prepared for every eventuality one can possibly conceive of.
But no human can ever be prepared for everything. On May 19, 2021, two experienced Champaign police officers — known to be, as one officer told me, “the kind of cop you want with you when something hairy goes down” — were dispatched to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, their lives were forever changed in a matter of seconds.
We may never know what exactly went down on May 19, but we do know these two Champaign police officers did their best that day, just as they have done every day they have worn a police uniform. We are lucky to have such men in our midst.
I recently saw a quote from the 2012 movie “End of Watch.” In the film, Los Angeles police Officer Brian Taylor, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, makes the following statement, which rings true:
“I’m the police, and I’m here to arrest you. You’ve broken the law. I did not write the law. I may even disagree with the law, but I will enforce it, and no matter how you plead, cajole, beg or attempt to stir my sympathies, nothing you do will stop me from placing you in a steel cage with grey bars. If you run away, I will chase you. If you fight me, I will fight back. If you shoot at me, I will shoot back. By law, I am unable to walk away.
“I am a consequence. I am the unpaid bill. I am fate with a badge and a gun. Behind my badge is a heart like yours. I bleed, I think, I love, and yes, I can be killed. And although I am but one man, I have thousands of brothers and sisters who are the same as me. They will lay down their lives for me, and I them. We stand watch together, a thin blue line, protecting the prey from the predators, the good from the bad. We are the police.”