There are times when I have talked about the FBI during school-sponsored career days at elementary schools, high schools and colleges.
Inevitably, I get asked the question, “Isn’t it really dangerous to be an FBI agent?” My answer always seems to shock my audience. I explain that it is much more dangerous to be a police officer, deputy sheriff or state trooper.
I believe this is the case because when the FBI makes an arrest, it usually occurs after a lengthy investigation and the subjects are taken into custody at a time and place chosen by the FBI (many times, in the early morning when the bad guy is sleeping). The FBI usually brings overwhelming force to the scene and the subject(s) are taken into custody without incident. Despite all these resources and planning, 36 FBI agents have been killed by adversarial action, usually gunfire, in the 112-year history of the bureau.
On the other hand, police officers, deputy sheriffs and state troopers are murdered on a much-more-frequent basis. According to the FBI’s 2019 Law Enforcement Officers Killed & Assaulted Summary, that year, 48 law-enforcement officers died in the line of duty during felonious incidents.
By race, 40 of the victim officers were White, seven were Black and one was Asian. Officers were killed performing “routine” tasks often required during an eight-hour shift.
Six officers were killed conducting traffic stops. Five were victims of unprovoked attacks. Three were killed while attempting to restrain/control/handcuff offenders during arrest situations. Two were killed responding to a report of disorderly conduct. Two were ambushed. One was killed responding to a domestic-violence situation. Five were victims of unprovoked attacks. Fourteen of the 48 officers killed in 2019 were slain with firearms when they were less than 5 feet from the offenders.
The profile of the people who killed officers was as follows: Their average age was 31. All but one were male. Twenty-eight were White, 15 were Black and one was Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander. Twelve were under judicial supervision at the time of the incidents. Thirty-six had prior criminal arrests.
Police officers face danger daily because they never know what they will encounter when they go to work. Officers can never let their guard down because doing so may cost them their life, as noted above. Every traffic stop, every call for service, even directing traffic away from the scene of an accident might lead to an officer’s death.
The level of danger and violence that FBI agents come across is much lower. While serving as an FBI agent for 24 years, I have participated in a number of investigations that targeted alleged kidnappers, murderers, drug dealers and terrorists, but I never saw as many dead bodies as I did when working as a deputy sheriff in Douglas County.
While I was working as chief deputy, Douglas County averaged eight fatal traffic crashes each year. I’ve been to the scene of fatal train accidents, suicides, drug overdoses and the unexplained deaths of an 18-month-old and a 3-month-old.
Nothing can prepare you for attending an autopsy of a child, and I will spare you the description of what I saw. Yet law-enforcement officers routinely come across scenes like that — one filled with the evidence of brutality and disorder — and they do the best they can to thoroughly investigate the circumstances.
They use their training, discretion and common sense to interview witnesses, take photographs, retrieve evidence, speak with experts (crime-scene technicians, arson investigators, state’s attorneys, their supervisors), write reports, mediate domestic fights — and sometimes, when warranted, make an arrest. Many times, the officer is alone (especially in Douglas County), and I can speak from experience that it is not easy putting handcuffs on someone when they are resisting. It’s like trying to put your cat in the bathtub.
It isn’t easy to be a law-enforcement officer, and I admire people who are dedicated to this profession. Since the death of George Floyd, I have read in the news about a creeping hatred of police. Some communities have even talked about defunding departments or eliminating them altogether. I find this difficult to comprehend. I like to think the following incident describes how people view the police:
While taking a routine vandalism report at an elementary school, an officer was interrupted by a little boy about 6 years old. Looking up and down at his uniform, he asked, “Are you a cop?”
“Yes,” the officer replied, and continued writing.
“My mother said if I ever needed help, I should ask the police. Is that right?” the little boy asked.
“Yes, that’s right” the officer told him.
“Well then,” the boy said as he extended his foot towards the officer, “would you please tie my shoe?”
Of course, the officer complied.