Upon the recent passing of Vernie Weatherford, I revisited the 2014 obit of Delano, her husband of 57 years. The only mention of Del’s two significant careers was that he served in the Marines. Did he ever! I write this to honor, however belatedly and inadequately, my first cousin’s memorable life of service.
Eighty-some years ago, my mother’s alcoholic brother abandoned his family, leaving Del (5 years old at the time), his younger sister, Lenore, and their mother destitute. I recall childhood visits to Del and Lenore at Cunningham Children’s Home, where they languished for more than five years — haunting years that forever damaged Del’s relationship with his mother and stepfather.
Added to that, Del conquered a teenage siege of polio, graduating from Urbana’s Uni High in 1951 and immediately enlisting in the Marines. By the time he turned 18, he was in combat in Korea. At one point, his unit was ambushed by the Chinese, and only Del and his platoon leader made it out. Without Del, the lieutenant wrote, he never would have survived.
That engagement turned Del into a 19-year-old sergeant and earned him an offer of embassy duty. He landed in Portugal in dress blues. During the 1956 Suez Crisis, Del was combat equipped already aboard an LST headed for a U.S. incursion, but the mission was aborted when Israelis and other allies retook the canal.
Back Stateside, Del met Vernie and capped a whirlwind romance with marriage. In 1957 came daughter Denise and Del’s assignment to Paris Island, S.C., as a drill instructor. Son Perry appeared in 1959, and D.I. Del was ordered to San Diego. As Vietnam heated up, select non-commissioned officers were awarded temporary commissions, and by the end of his 13-month tour in ‘Nam, Lt. Weatherford was leading a company of Marines in combat.
Perry tells me Del also assisted Vietnamese civilians, pursuing the Marine motto of “winning hearts and minds.” Perry and Denise have an article about Del and his men digging a village well and working with a Catholic priest at a leprosy colony.
“I always attributed his caring side towards people suffering from disease to his bout with polio,” Perry says.
Del admired and interacted with legendary Marine Gen. Chesty Puller, who exemplified leadership and loyalty to his men. In San Diego, Del served under Gen. Bruno Hocmuth, and Perry has a picture of his dad talking with Hocmuth in Vietnam in 1967, just before the general became the only Marine division commander to be killed in any war when his helicopter went down during the siege of Hué in the 1968 Tet Offensive. In that photo, Del wears a watch that Perry later wore whenever he spoke publicly during his own career in the probation office in Winnebago County.
Del came home from Vietnam to Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, Calif., with a Bronze Star for valor and a Good Conduct Medal. But he wasn’t quite done with combat: His announced “training school out East” was actually a HALO (high-altitude, low-opening) parachute drop into North Vietnam, a monthlong special-ops assignment — details classified. The first-ever U.S. HALO jump was into Laos, and few Marines were HALO qualified for covert missions.
Perry recalls watching, with his dad, the ignominious withdrawal from Saigon in 1975. That prompted Del to “open up” about his experiences and declare that U.S. efforts there, especially all the people lost, were a huge waste. He shared stories of men he had trained who died in a “useless war.” However, Del’s wartime leadership experiences prepared him for his post-retirement career.
In 1971, Champaign County Court Services Director Russell Burke hired the degree-less veteran into the probation office for $3.50 an hour. Del had found his next calling: He earned his bachelor’s degree in education through night classes at Eastern Illinois University, and when Burke retired in the fall of 1975, Del was named director of court services. If teaching is the noblest civilian profession, probation work ranks right up there, because both focus on helping people — young and older, maybe from tough backgrounds — become contributing citizens.
As Del excelled in the probation office, concurrently earning his master’s in education in 1981, he won the respect of colleagues in law enforcement and corrections. Interestingly, in 1984, he hired Michael Williams, now director of court services, who helped with this tribute. My main sources are Denise D’Urso and Perry Weatherford, who also provided Del and Vernie with four beloved grandchildren.
How, in a few words, would one describe Del Weatherford? He was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He respected those he served under and cared about those he led or served. But above all, he was a United States Marine. Semper Fi, Delano.