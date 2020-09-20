My name is Prakash Thopiah. I am 68 years of age. I am a retired cardiologist, and I have ALS. This is my story.
I was born in India. I am the eldest of seven children with five girls and two boys. My father was a family practitioner in India. He came from a family of poor farmers, but through hard work and dedication, became the first physician in our family and served a community including multiple surrounding villages.
My father is my biggest influence in life. He was a very popular physician. People came from long distances to be treated by him. He cared for the poor, the rich, and for people of different castes, as one and the same. He was a follower of Gandhi and Mother Teresa, and had his own philosophy in life. I learned how to be a good person, and later on a good doctor, by watching my dad. I wanted to follow in his footsteps and follow his principles. I decided to become a physician.
I went to a medical school in the southern part of India. After graduation, I decided to travel abroad to improve my knowledge of medicine and learn new things in my field and about life, and explore the world. I moved to England at the age of 25. After my training in England, I decided to come to the U.S. in 1983. I did six years of training in Detroit.
I moved to Champaign and decided to have a family here. We had three daughters. We had everything that we dreamed of — a nice town, wonderful schools, a beautiful home, lots of friends and a great university with a lot of diversity and sports.
I was a big fan of all sports. When I was in Detroit, I was a huge fan of the Tigers, Pistons, Lions and, of course, The Red Wings. After coming to Champaign, I had to gradually change my alliances. I became a superfan of the Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears. I attended a lot of games at the UI, and I was always fascinated and a follower of sports.
I was also a very active person and had participated in many local 5K, 10K and half-marathon races. I tried to explore my community and neighborhood by walking 4 to 5 miles every few days. I had everything that I dreamed of in Champaign.
Tragedy struck me in 1998. I had a car accident, and I lost my beloved wife, Viji, my oldest daughter, Megan, and my niece, Prashas. All my dreams were shattered. I did not know how to cope. My parents stayed with me for a while, while my sister, Shaku, who lost her daughter, essentially adopted my other two daughters, Melanie and Ashley, as her own children.
Ashley was 18 months and Melanie was 8 years old at the time of the accident. My sister, Shaku, became their mom, and has cared for them all these years. Both of them have grown up to be wonderful women. Melanie is a nurse practitioner, and Ashley is a professional ballerina for the Oakland Ballet Company in California. My extended family is also here in the U.S. — I have three other sisters in different cities across America, and nine nieces and nephews who are all part of my close-knit family.
I excelled in my profession as a cardiologist. Following the footsteps of my father, I committed to my profession and adhered to the principles of my father. Being a cardiologist is physically and emotionally demanding. My profession involved working in the cardiac catheterization laboratory, carrying heavy lead weights on my shoulders to protect from the hours of radiation exposure. One of the side effects of my profession was neck and back pain because of the heavy load that we carried.
In the middle of 2019, I started noticing worsening neck and back pain that I thought was secondary to my work. I went through extensive workup, including a low back surgery, to help address these issues. With my medical background, I realized that something else was wrong when I started losing some of the strength in my legs. I had a suspicion that I had some other disease aside from the pain I developed due to my profession. I went through further testing and was ultimately diagnosed with ALS in January 2020.
Ironically, one of the seminars I did when I was a medical student was on ALS, and so I had suspected this as cause of my symptoms. When I was diagnosed, reality hit, and it was challenging to accept this diagnosis even though I am in the medical profession.
The biggest shock of my diagnosis was the knowledge that there was no medical therapy and that the prognosis was grave. Even though I am someone who cared for sick patients and encouraged them to fight their disease, accepting such an outcome was difficult for me. I often thought it was a death sentence and that my life as I knew it was over. It was hard losing my physical self to the disease. I know ALS will eventually rob me of my ability to speak, swallow and breathe. The hardest thing in living with ALS is the progressive loss of independence.
Since my diagnosis, I have gradually learned to live with it. My life is currently OK and I am in fairly good spirits. The biggest thing that has been helping is my close family. My sister, Shaku, is my caretaker. She has not only taken care of my children throughout their lives, but now is also taking care of me. I also have my nieces and nephews, and other sisters, most of whom are in the medical profession and are helping me pull through and stay strong.
Since my diagnosis, I have been in a cocoon, not mixing with people, which is difficult since I am a very social person. This is partly due the fact that my diagnosis of ALS came at the same time of COVID-19, and therefore I haven’t been able to see several of my family and friends in person.
The “Walk to Defeat ALS,” set for Sept. 26, which has been arranged by the ALS association and my family, is my coming-out party.
One good thing about ALS is that I can plan my time now. I had great dreams of starting a Good Samaritan medical clinic to help the poor in my retirement. God has given me a different opportunity to give back to society. I plan to contribute to the ALS community in the remaining part of my life. I want to bring awareness to the public about this disease, bring resources to my community, make lasting friendships with my neighbors and others around me and bring hope to people fighting against ALS.
There is always some new hope. There was a new drug trial that was published last week suggesting that a new medication may delay the symptoms and the suffering from ALS by several months. We need more of this type of research. I am participating in research projects, including gene testing and new drug trials. I want to be a part of the solution and be part of the journey to find a cure.
When you have ALS, hope is the main source of strength. I hope that research will find a treatment, and I hope that the community will advocate for ALS causes and provide care and support for all of us in this battle to find a cure.
I hope all of you, after hearing my story, will support ALS and our fundraiser. Thank you for listening to my story.
More information on the “Walk to Defeat ALS” can be found online at webchicago.alsa.org/goto/thopiahtrekkers.