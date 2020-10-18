“This is not a time when women should be patient. We are in a war, and we need to fight it with all our ability and every weapon possible. Women pilots, in this particular case, are a weapon waiting to be used.”
— Eleanor Roosevelt, 1942
During World War II, almost 1,100 women answered the call to service as pilots ferrying planes all across the United States from early 1942 until the Women Airforce Service Pilots program was disbanded in 1944. During that time, these women had to overcome the discrimination they faced simply because of their gender and still provided a valuable service for the war effort.
One of those women was Nadine Ramsey, born in 1911 in Carlyle. She and her younger brother, Edwin, born in 1917, lived there with their parents while their father worked in the early oil fields. Her story, “Taking Flight: The Nadine Ramsey Story,” written by Edwin’s widow, Raquel “Raqui” Ramsey, and Tricia Aurand, was just published by the University of Kansas.
The family moved to El Dorado, Kan., after their sister Treva died by accidentally pulling a kettle of boiling water onto herself. Later, their father was arrested on charges of spousal abuse and taken to jail. He was found hanging in the cell the next morning.
In 1930, when their mother was having a difficult time overcoming the stigma of her husband’s suicide, they moved to Wichita to start over.
It was there in the “exploding aviation industry” that Nadine became interested in flying. She attended a business college for the secretarial and bookkeeping jobs that women were expected to do. But she was interested in flying, paying for lessons with her meager salary and receiving her limited commercial license in the spring of 1937. Flying continued to be her interest, and she became one of the first two women to carry airmail for the U.S. Postal Service.
Her story continued to be intertwined with her brother’s.
In the intervening years before the war, Nadine continued flying and moved to California in 1939, got a job with Douglas Aircraft Co., and then took flight training at Mines Field, near where she lived. She soon accepted a job at Aero Acceptance Corp. and offered flight training and sales as part of her secretarial duties after buying a small plane in 1940.
While in the air with a prospective customer who wanted to buy a plane for her husband they crashed when the small plane was caught in a downdraft. Both women escaped with “crushed and mangled” legs. Nadine also had a broken back and some broken ribs. Doctors wanted to amputate one of her legs. She refused.
As soon as Ed heard, he left law school at Oklahoma University to go take care of her. He later encouraged her to get back in a plane and said she would, “even if he had to drag her by the hair.” He persuaded her to pursue her plans to fly because there was a war coming and she’d be needed.
The war did come, and the Army Air Force needed pilots but initially only allowed men to fly military planes and ferry them around the country.
Despite the need for pilots, it took a great deal of effort to allow women to fly. The WASP program was formed in 1942 and some 1,100 women, most of whom were in their early to mid-20s, eventually served as pilots. They were allowed to live on military bases, trained as male military pilots did, wore uniforms and marched, but were paid less than men and were not allowed to leave the United States.
Thirty-eight of these patriotic women — who ferried about 12,000 planes, completed countless domestic missions and flew more than 1 million miles in service of the war — died during their service, fewer than the men who were doing the same service. Yet they could not be buried in military cemeteries and the military wouldn’t pay for funerals or to send their remains home. And flags could not be draped over their coffins.
The WASP program was discontinued in 1944. At the graduation ceremony of the last training class, Army Air Forces commanding Gen. Henry “Hap” Arnold, said he hadn’t been sure “whether a slip of a girl could fight the control of a B-17 in heavy weather,” but “it is on the record that women can fly as well as men.”
Nadine Ramsey, like all of these patriotic women, loved flying, loved the country and wanted to be a part of the war effort, just as did other men and women in uniform and the people at home working to provide services and material necessary to defeat the Japanese and the Axis Powers.
During the time these women were serving in roles that allowed their male counterparts to head overseas for combat duty, they flew almost every type of military aircraft, including the B-26 and B-29 bombers, and even towed targets for ground and air gunners who were training with live ammunition. They thought they would become part of the military for their service. Nadine was one of only 26 of these WASPs to fly the P-38.
Only a few of these women were able to get piloting jobs after the program was disbanded. Nadine stayed on as an attaché to the Sixth Army Ferrying Group. After the war, commercial airlines would only hire them as stewardesses.
In the late 1960s, the WASP program started to have reunions, and the women began to fight for military recognition. That military status was finally granted in the 1970s. They finally received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor, when President Barack Obama signed a bill in 2009. By that time, many of them had died, including Nadine, in 1997.
Throughout the time Nadine was flying with the WASPs and the rest of the war, Ed (an Army officer since the early 1940s who was stationed in the Philippines when the Japanese attacked there at the same time as Pearl Harbor) was living his own story as a guerrilla leader. He wrote his memoir about those days, “Lieutenant Ramsey’s War.” After his death in 2013, a documentary, “Never Surrender — The Ed Ramsey Story,” was made, for which his widow served as executive producer.
Ed had always said that Nadine “had more guts than I ever had” and a book should be written about her. Hers is the story of women’s fight for equal treatment as pilots and how they overcame discrimination and contributed greatly to the war effort.
Nadine continued flying after the war and bought her own P-38 (which cost $15,000 to build) for $1,250. She performed in an acrobatic show in Phoenix and was featured in Life magazine in an article heralding her “as the only woman in the world to own one of her own.”
There’s much more to this book about this amazing woman and the women she flew with during the war. It shows quite clearly that women are quite capable of doing exactly what men do and deserve equal treatment.