Featured today in the latest installment of an N-G series in which community members remember where they were and what they felt on Sept. 11, 2001: DOUG FINK, video department director of Champaign's Human Kinetics.
The morning of September 11, 2001, I was in the Kansas City area preparing for video production at some local public schools as part of a PE product I was directing. As I prepared for the day, I hadn’t turned on any TV or radio stations in my room.
I walked into the dining room of the hotel and saw a large TV projection screen with the image of one of the World Trade Center buildings on fire. Within five minutes, I watched a plane fly into the second tower. I was stunned but suppressed my sadness and shock as I began working to determine if our production would take place.
Within 30 minutes, we were on our way to a local high school to begin the day’s work. The area schools had not suspended classes and there was a “business as usual” detachment from the events in New York City. When we completed the production for the day, I finally had a chance to connect with my family back in Champaign, and the images coming out of New York City began to sink in.
I was fortunate to have an old college roommate in the KC area and we got together for dinner. Having that connection helped me process the events as they kept unfolding.
The next day, September 12, we wrapped our production in the morning and began the drive back to CU. I’ll never forget the crystal-clear blue sky, with no contrails. The subconscious feeling of how much our lives and our country would change began to sink in. I knew there was still a lot for me to process.
Have a story you’d like to share leading up to the 20-year anniversary of 9-11? Email Editor Jeff D’Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
As we got closer to St. Louis on I-70, we tuned into KMOX radio. That was the best therapy we could have asked for, as Jack Buck, the voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, held forth on the air for several hours. Amongst the news updates, Jack spoke calmly, and emotionally but firmly, about the events of 9/11 and our shared experiences as Americans. I don’t remember exactly what Jack said but having him as our personal connection to the world outside our van provided a calming experience that I’ll always remember.
We made it home that evening, and I was so happy to be with my wife and teen daughters. I was finally able to process the previous two days, with reflection on and prayers for those who had lost their lives in the tragedy of the World Trade Center.
Three weeks later, I was back on the road for another production, this time at the USTA Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Our final approach to LaGuardia took us directly over the WTC site and I looked down into the smoldering rubble. That indelible image motivated me to consider how I could personally make a difference in the lives of others, a journey that I’m still pursuing.
In 2018, while visiting our daughter, Laura, in Pittsburgh, we took the opportunity to visit the Flight 73 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It was very emotional for us to be at this sacred site, so peaceful and meaningful.
I didn’t have the courage to listen to the last phone calls from the passengers to their families. Just hearing the quiet voices coming out of the headphones made me cry.
During our visit, we were able to discuss as a family what 9/11 meant to us after many years. For me, the passengers of Flight 73 represent what I believe about the United States — that when we are challenged and work together, we can overcome the odds and save the future of this great country for our children’s children and generations to come.