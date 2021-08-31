Remembering 9/11: 'I wanted to go fight the terrorists that minute'
Have a story you’d like to share leading up to the 20-year anniversary of 9-11? Email Editor Jeff D’Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
Featured today in the latest installment of an N-G series in which community members remember where they were and what they felt on Sept. 11, 2001: HABEEB HABEEB, past president and CEO of Champaign’s Benefit Planning Consultants.
I was sitting at my desk in my BPC office. In June 2001, we had moved from downtown to northwest Champaign at Mattis and Route 150. My desk faced west, and the window faced south. It overlooked a pond with a huge fountain. Tall trees lined the whole perimeter of the pond. The view was very peaceful and serene.
One of our employees who worked remotely from home sent an email to all employees: “A Plane just hit the World Trade Center." The insinuation was that there was an accident.
However, I immediately felt my heart sink and a knot in my stomach. I suspected it was a terrorist attack. Having endured a long civil war in Lebanon, my reflexes were programmed.
A bit later, another email came: “Another plane hit the second tower." My suspicion was confirmed.
I immediately called my wife, who at that time was taking a walk at the Prairie Play Park in Urbana. We were both shocked. I hung up the phone and looked out my office window at the serene view outside. What a blessing to be in a rural setting, but I was overcome with anger.
“They came after us in Lebanon, and here they are coming after us in the USA," I told myself.
I wanted to go fight the terrorists that minute, but then had to calm myself down. Instead, I can devote my energy to be an encourager for others who are afraid. I reassured my family that America is strong and resilient and that we will overcome.
Amazingly, the most eerie feeling was that the skies over the USA were completely shut down. Champaign had world-class super-fast computers. Would they think of attacking Champaign?
Shop owners put flags in their front windows. An Urbana printing shop printed over 10,000 flags and distributed them for free.
A few days later, shops that displayed flags were visited by a university graduate student. She distributed cards objecting to the flag. The cards read: "You have chosen to display the American flag at your business. There are many reasons why you may have made this choice, but your display of the flag makes me uncomfortable and less likely to frequent your business. ... I do not support many of the policies of our government and I feel unwelcome in places where the American flag is displayed."
I was very unhappy when I read about this in the newspaper. I wrote letters in support of displaying the flag, thanking the businesses for displaying it, and assuring owners that I will definitely shop at their businesses.
I placed the letters in large manilla envelopes and included a small American flag inside each envelope, then went to the businesses and distributed them. That was the least that I could do for my adopted country, the one that gave me shelter from the civil war back home.
Since that time, I always display flags in my yard on the Fourth of July. This last July, I had 96 flags in my yard, two for each year I have lived in the United States.
Looking ahead to 2023, I would have been here for 50 years and I plan to display 100 flags in my yard to celebrate. I thank the Lord daily for the blessings of liberty, freedom and justice in America.
It is a gift that we should not take for granted.