A friend was visiting me from California for the week. She watched my 4-year-old son while I walked my first-grade daughter to elementary school.
It was such a beautiful day that I chatted with a friend who had a son in my daughter’s class for about 30 minutes before walking home.
When I returned home, my friend and son were watching TV, which was unusual. My friend said she turned on the TV to put in a video for my son and saw the second plane crash into the World Trade Center.
We were both transfixed and couldn’t do anything but watch the coverage.
However, when we saw live coverage of people jumping out of buildings, we remembered we had a 4-year-old watching with us and decided to turn off the television.
Our plan for the day had been to visit Arthur and Amish Country, have lunch and head home to pick up my daughter when school dismissed.
We decided the best thing to do was to follow through with our plan.
We set out for Arthur and visited shops in several people’s houses. Since the Amish houses/stores we visited didn’t have television, they were unaware of what had happened.
As it got closer to noon, a few people who had been in Arthur and had heard the news and began asking us if it was true.
When we said yes, they didn’t ask any more about it.
It was strange to leave Champaign, where everyone knew what had happened and was glued to a television set, and take a step back in time, to view life going on as normal on a beautiful sunny day.
The visit to Arthur and the lack of constant news coverage helped my friend and I remain calm that day.