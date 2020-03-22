We’ve learned much since the coronavirus entered our consciousness.
It’s invisible yet sticks to surfaces. It floats, yet looks for a warm lung to call home.
Science fiction can be terrifying. Science, though, is riveting.
The advisers say wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds. If this enemy can be neutralized with soap, why are videos from China showing teams in protective gear spraying people using equipment that looks like bug spray?
Virus watching has replaced sports.
For weeks, I didn’t take the coronavirus seriously. Ignoring is often the first solution to a problem. Sometimes, it works.
But the virus’s grip pried my mind open. Things touched by multiple people daily, like door handles, became enemies. I began to understand.
The coronavirus traveled halfway around the world to meet me. The least I could do was pay attention.
I texted a Chinese friend who earned his Ph.D. here. He’s in Beijing, 725 miles north of Wuhan, ground zero for the outbreak. He wrote that people were aware and working from home. Always pleasant, he didn’t seem scared, which surprised me. Soon after, I learned China’s crisis slowed as the coronavirus painted the planet. China hadn’t moved; the cronavirus flew around the world on its own.
That’s impressive for something invisible. The coronavirus is a noun but behaves like a verb.
Articles appeared, explaining the well-known plan of attack: flattening the curve.
I watched YouTube videos of Wuhan’s brave health care workers, some of whom died fighting back as the coronavirus killed their patients. On Jan. 31, ophthalmologist Dr. Li Wenliang photographed himself in a hospital bed one day before being diagnosed. A month earlier, he had advised friends to avoid infection by wearing protective gear. Then, according to BBC news, he “was summoned to the Public Security Bureau ... told to sign a letter ... accused of ‘making false comments’ that had ‘severely disturbed the social order.’”
Dr. Li signed the letter. Later, authorities apologized. He died Feb. 7.
One video showed a quickly built 1,000-bed hospital for Wuhan’s anticipated sick.
Anticipated? Somebody understood the coronavirus’s itinerary. Intriguing. Then it dawned on me: Scientists were attempting to capture it.
The coronavirus had direction, but not like an arrow. Viruses are members of a royal family. Often carried, actually, they stowaway on the handle-grabber’s hand and face.
The world’s scientists were watching, mapping potential trajectories.
While health care can be an art form, remaining true requires following scientists who record their work. Science tracks honesty — sometimes showing minor or major successes, sometimes spectacular failures, always with the purpose of identifying potential solutions to slippery problems.
As the new coronavirus morphed its way through Wuhan’s population, then jumped to Iran, Italy, boarding flights and crossing ponds to Europe and the Americas, it was tracked, mapped and measured.
Where would it land? When would it arrive? What would it do?
Most importantly, can human behavior effect the outcome?
That’s the Holy Grail worth seeking. A successful flattening of the curve means fewer people going to hospitals. Staying uninfected at home is safer than going to a hospital where exposure to infection becomes possible. Only go if symptoms show.
Staying home is the proactive choice. Human behavior may yet wrest the steering wheel away from the virus’s grip. Perhaps science can steer the coronavirus into the garage and grab its keys.
We will see. This story is still living. It remains unclear if attempted solutions can resolve the problem. Ironically, though, even success isn’t the point.
The point is learning new information. New knowledge mandates new adjustments, which may lead to new, better outcomes. The goal is always new, relevant information. It’s this continual gain of information that allows creative adjusting and successful problem solving. Solutions are neither magic nor luck. Scientific solutions require thinking, remembering, learning, recording and — thanks to Mr. Darwin — adjusting.
An old cliché tells of the soldier not wanting to be the last to die in the war. Likewise, nobody wants to be the last infected person during a pandemic.
Freedom is not thumbing one’s nose at the invisible coronavirus. Viruses don’t know about freedom. Viruses know one thing only: how to take over their host.
Scientists who love solving problems develop protective shields that hosts use to fight viruses. Viruses quickly adapt to get around these shields, requiring scientists, and their engineering colleagues, to adapt quickly as well.
Hip, hip, hooray to the scientists and engineers. To the problem solvers. To the front-line health care workers; the city, county and government employees, including mail carriers; and all who cannot work from home.
Hooray to our utility providers who connect us to electricity, natural gas, water, sanitation pickup, telephone, television and the essential internet. A special hooray to the never-named grocery clerks, now on the razor’s edge of this historical American moment. Bravo.