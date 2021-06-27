Who do you suppose dropped by on a sunny Tuesday morning in April at the Windsor of Savoy senior residence? A barred owl, that’s who-o-o, a perfect specimen who could have flown right out of my “Birds of Illinois” book.
A resident on the second floor was attracted to her window by a swooping murder of crows who seemed angry about something in the high white pine whose needles fluttered in the breeze. She saw nothing and was puzzled, until movement revealed the bird, backed up to the tree trunk. It was perfectly camouflaged.
When the bird turned its head, it revealed white splotches on its breast and the horizontal black bars just above for which it is named.
Lucille grabbed her cellphone and snapped pictures. She hurried to breakfast and showed these around. Several viewers returned with her just in case the owl was still there. It was! We were treated to more head turnings — always so amazing because of the graceful swivel above the static body.
By this time, I had my guidebook in hand, and we were able to observe with detailed information. The owl’s gray facial disc has no ear tufts. Its smooth rounded top is repeated in dark “eyebrows” that would be the envy of a glamorous woman. Thus distinctive, it could not be mistaken for the seven other Illinois owls in the book.
We learned that the barred owl can be found year-round throughout Illinois, but it favors non-urbanized areas, preferably mixed-wood forests near swamps, streams, rivers and lakes. It preys nocturnally mostly on mice and voles, but also reptiles, amphibians, fish and small birds.
We wondered when our daytime visitor would be gone. Later that morning, it disappeared.
The next afternoon, patrons in the beauty parlor heard loud cawing and saw motion by the tree outside. They observed the crows harassing the owl, who flew to the ground. When aggression continued, the victim fluttered as best it could to a yew bush, attempting to shelter itself in the soft greenery. Distressed breast feathers were then visible.
An onlooker called the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic. The advice was to wrap the owl in a soft towel if possible and bring it to their emergency room.
The maintenance men at Windsor are practitioners of fowl care. They tend to our two swans and four Peking ducks in situations as varied as hatching, feeding and escaping. Phil quietly approached the owl face on and gently cloaked it with the towel; he took care to protect himself by covering the bird’s sharp talons. Though uncomfortably tense, the owl accepted with no resistance.
The Wildlife Medical Clinic found that the owl had been there in September 2020 and was determined to have feather damage. It was sent for further treatment and care to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur. Its feathers were clipped, and it remained there until released.
Online information on the Raptor Center (illinoisraptorcenter.org) shows it to be 25 acres on the Sangamon River. It is a rehabilitation and conservation facility. Its goal is “Keep them wild.”
A fascinating four-minute video shows a protected maze through which the recovering raptor flies at its own speed and wit until it flies normally enough to be released.
“We try to get them in and out as fast as we can because they need to be out there,” says Director Jane Seitz. “We want them to stay in the wild.”
We hope our visitor will not require a further visit for the charm of sustained independence. Unsure of its gender, we’ll call it “Windsor” and wish it good luck, with no more Close Encounters of the Crow Kind.