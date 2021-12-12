The Allerton Fu Dogs! I hadn’t thought of them in ages.
A recent article in The News-Gazette announced them as co-recipients, along with the Allerton mansion and gardens, of a $1 million gift from Dave and Debra Rathje.
They are my favorite art work at Allerton, followed closely by the Chinese Musicians near the Sunken Garden.
The Fu Dogs were bought in 1932 by Robert Allerton for his statue collection spread throughout the 1,500-acre park surrounding his home. There are 22 of them lining an allée, a long, narrow walk near the mansion’s main entry.
Fu Dogs are mythological lion dogs in Asian art found in cemeteries, temples, shops and homes. They originate in a Buddhist tradition of protection from bad spirits. Variations are created in manes, hanging ears, curling tails, fancy eyebrows, snarling mouths and huge, globular eyes.
The Allerton art guidebook vividly describes the composition of its 22 Fu Dogs as “gorgeously colored lapis-lazuli-blue ceramic.”
In the News-Gazette article on the large new gift, Dave Rathje recounted his father’s stories of the Allerton fortune rooted in the Chicago Stockyards and of Rathje’s subsequent visits to the Allerton estate. That piqued my own memories, one especially. I more than smiled; I laughed.
For many years, I taught English at Uni High in Urbana. Russian was one of the foreign languages then offered. In the mid 1990s, the school had an exchange program with a polytechnic academy in St. Petersburg. Two teachers accompanied four students every other year for a two-week stay with a host family.
Naturally, one of the Russian teachers who came to Uni was the English-language teacher. His name was Vladimir. I took him to Allerton Park on a Saturday afternoon during down time from the rounds of school, sports, social and cultural events.
I thought he would find it interesting to view a European-style park around an English country house in the midst of Illinois corn and soybean fields. And so we drove out.
Vladimir, however, was more interested in expressing his literary knowledge. He patiently listened to my tour information to a point, then launched in detail about his loves. He was relentless to inform me or wring out of me anything about Anton Chekhov or Ivan Bunin, 19th and 20th century Russian prose writers.
After parking the car, I led Vladimir down the nearby path to the gazebo tower that anchors the allée of the Fu Dogs. Vladimir dutifully looked.
We continued past them on a trail to a picturesque goldfish pond. Vladimir seemed to think it a lecture hall. He lit up an odorous Russian cigarette and elaborated on his insights.
Suddenly I was aware of loud barking and angry growling. It continued. What could it mean? Was someone in need of help? I signaled to Vladimir and hastened back up the trail. My heart pounded. Was somebody being murdered?
Vladimir followed me, but he kept on lecturing — now half in Russian, half in English. He paused only to take a drag on his cigarette.
At the allée, a beautiful Lassie look-alike collie was madly tearing up and down. True to the breed, it was trying to round up the 22 Fu Dogs! Unlike sheep, they didn’t budge. They kept their belligerent facial snarls and intimidating postures.
To add insult to frustration, the dog’s master was all but rolling on the ground in laughter. He had no intention of calling the poor dog off.
Today, this drama could be captured on an onlooker’s phone. It would go viral. But in the 1990s, the master finally grew bored, the dog tired, the Russian annoyed with being distracted. I’d had enough, too. We continued our perfunctory tour of Allerton.
After the Russians left, I wondered whether the story of the Fu Dog-herding collie would find any place in Vladimir’s reports of his American visit. I rather doubt it.
Some time later, I did an experiment. I took my own dog, a German shepherd, to the Fu Dog allée. We walked up and down. I tensed for the moment he’d want to bring the threatening blue figures to do his bidding.
But Max was utterly oblivious to them. True to his breed, he wanted only to sniff every bush, smell every blade of grass.
When I glanced up at the Fu Dogs, their ceramic snarls seemed changed to amused smirks: “Here we are, the implacable rulers of Allerton Park!”