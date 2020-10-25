For many years, I lived with my family in the Timber Hills subdivision sandwiched between the Urbana Country Club golf course and Interstate 74.
With winding roads, it seemed at first quite a distance from downtown Urbana and other residential neighborhoods. But my husband enjoyed a daily bike ride to the University of Illinois through Crystal Lake Park.
Our sons had children who were their own age to play with. They were the pre-play-date generation. They represented the old tradition: “Kids and dogs run free!”
And dogs did accompany them to view stars at night from the golf course, to skate on the golf course retention pond in the winter, to sail kites and launch rockets from the cornfields, to deliver daily newspapers and collect from customers — and, of course, to be at the house where caramel rolls, Mississippi Mud fudge or fresh-baked bread appeared at regular times.
I digress from my chosen topic. I want to talk about Woodlawn Cemetery, which forms the northwest boundary of the golf course. I loved to walk there with whatever child or dog was available and willing.
Hilly and peaceful, Woodlawn suggests the 19th-century park model. Its premise is that the living benefit when visiting the graves of loved ones in landscaped surroundings, not graveyards of packed rows and crowded tombstones.
Landscape architect Robert Morris Copeland set out the principles in his book, “The Useful and the Beautiful.” He designed Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, Mass., with walks and drives, mature trees, regional mosses and wildflowers. Here lie the Alcott family, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Henry David Thoreau and Daniel Chester French.
Familiar to Illinoisans is Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, where Abraham Lincoln rests. Its site was chosen for its oak trees and rolling hills above Spring Creek.
With the same reverence for natural beauty, in 1907, Samuel T. Busey hired landscape architect Dr. Lauren Judy to design Woodlawn Cemetery on land Busey donated. Busey also funded a streetcar line north from Urbana and included a special casket car for burials.
Low-lying Busey Woods is separated from the high-rising cemetery by winding Country Club Road. Driving along it, you can see a single, grill-gated mausoleum built into the hillside. But you must go up into the cemetery itself to see what is directly above on the highest point — a Classical memorial. Gentle steps lead up to its circular granite base with six pillars rising from the north half.
On the frieze above them are inscribed the words “In Memory of Lieutenant Charles Bowen Busey.” Below them, a curved bench invites one to sit and contemplate. I often did.
My favorite Woodlawn season was autumn, when the afternoon sun goldenized the air. I could hear my son and the dog scuffling through leaves that glinted orange, lemon, pomegranate and burnt sienna.
I thought about Lt. Busey, wondering what he was like and where he had fought. At first, I imagined him a young soldier, but then realized from his dates (1887-1918 on his nearby tombstone) that he was 31 when he died.
So old to be in a war! He could not have been drafted. Why did he go — patriotic fervor? Family service tradition? Admiration for his father, Samuel, who had been in the Union Army?
I did some research.
I found that he was a second lieutenant, and that he died in action at Bois-des-loges, France. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest Army award, beneath the Congressional Medal of Honor. The citation designated it was “for extreme valor and risk of life in actual combat with an armed enemy force.” His obituary adds, “while attempting to storm a machine-gun nest.”
He left a wife and son. The saddest irony was that he died on Nov. 1, just 10 days before the armistice that ended World War I.
Many a time, I would push down a swelling throat. Then I would say, “Lieutenant Busey, I think you would like this graceful white memorial from your beloved family. And I think you would absolutely delight in all the happy, healthy activity of golfers on the greens, of kids and dogs running free near your resting place here in Woodlawn Cemetery, in your Urbana home. This is your legacy.”
A shout, a bark, and a racing squirrel made a perfect “Amen.”