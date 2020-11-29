A September Guest Commentary essay noted diminishing small wildlife in Urbana’s Crystal Lake Park. The writer worried that new “people-friendly amenities” were largely the cause.
A subsequent Letter to the Editor offered, in counterpoint, examples of increased migrating bird life and rich, diverse human enjoyment.
Both observations led me to consider wildlife more fully in surroundings directly north of the park.
Until recently, my family lived for 48 years in the Timber Hills subdivision between the Urbana Country Club golf course and Interstate 74. I hold vivid memories of wildlife we witnessed.
One conduit for many animals was the wide underpass beneath I-74 for the Upper Salt Fork Drainage Ditch. Its high embankments provided animal paths in dry weather. Before reaching the underpass, the channel ran through woods, bushy banks and farm fields.
From small to large, creatures came for food, safety and exploration into Woodlawn Cemetery, Busey Woods and the country club’s golf course. They extended their range into Timber Hills yards — by night and by day.
An early indication of a possibly dangerous wild animal was the public warning, about 1975, of a cougar in the area. Our son had an early-morning paper route, so we were on alert until the cougar was found and relocated.
Real danger was proved by a raccoon who got into a neighbor’s garage one night. The owner went to investigate with bat in hand. The raccoon was far more agile and quick. When they skirmished, the raccoon escaped, but the neighbor fell and seriously injured her back.
In 2009, we were puzzled by our dog’s interest in a gutter downspout. He just couldn’t sniff it enough. Making no connection with that, I noticed faint mewling noises every sundown coming from the fireplace with a closed damper and heavy glass doors. I assumed bats had nested. A neighbor agreed and assured me from experience that they would disappear.
So when roofers arrived, I told them to be aware at the fireplace chimney. Suddenly, one shouted, “Ma’am, we can see glowing eyes! You have a monster raccoon down there!”
They recommended Anything Wild for the removal. Golden advice! I will never forget the certified wildlife handler with a strong, flexible wire lasso hauling an enormous fighting, spitting raccoon out of the chimney. She must have weighed 30 pounds.
What a climber. Our dog’s interest in the downspout proved it was her access to our roof’s chimney. She had given birth to three kits just above the fireplace damper and came back to feed them each evening. The handler recommended removing the kits from the living-room level. My fear of a mess was dispelled by his expertise.
In June 2013, I was weeding a flower bed when something moved. It was a camouflaged fawn! It could have been the model for Disney’s Bambi; it was so small that it must have been born there. Neighbors flocked to take pictures. We decided to call the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic if its mother did not claim it during the night. By dawn, the fawn was gone.
Was it her family or others who trimmed our yews severely and often overnighted in the backyard beneath the oak tree? We discovered that deer joined rabbits in eating choice lily and tulip stems; they left petals like tears beneath.
Nature sent foxes to help us with the rabbits. When they became so numerous we could see five or six in car headlights at night, the foxes would soon arrive. Much more elusive than deer, they prompted me to keep a log of sightings. These beautiful, small red-orange canines were somewhat larger than house cats, with huge fluffy fur and tails that seemed blow-dried.
The cycle was clear: When the rabbits became scarce, the foxes moved on. When rabbits increased, the foxes returned.
Several neighbors worried about their cats becoming prey. They needn’t have. One morning, I saw a fox chase a cat. The cat leaped to the top of a high privacy fence and ran along it. I am not exaggerating: The fox jumped toward the cat and fell back hard three times! The cat hissed. The fox took off in defeat.
I always felt elated to spot a fox — so wary, quicksilver and graceful. Neighbors agreed, and we shared our sighting of other “wild ones” as well — coyotes, groundhogs, muskrats and an occasional beaver amidst the wily, ever-present squirrels.
Nature’s great gifts — adaptation and co-existence — were once again given and happily accepted.