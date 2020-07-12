To the question, “Do you have a favorite restaurant?” there will likely be either instant response or “Hmmm, let me think a minute.”
The comment of a friend recently made me realize there is a variant “restaurant probing” to be made.
His wife had just told the group we were in that she was going to meet some fellow college alums, now regionally scattered, in Mount Vernon at the intersection of interstates 57 and 64.
“Ah!” said her husband.
“To me, Mount Vernon, Illinois, means just one thing — dinner!
“For some years, I held a weekly summer seminar in Carbondale,” he explained. “When I was back on the road, I looked forward to eating at a charming French restaurant in Mount Vernon before the last leg to Champaign-Urbana.”
As he described it, I thought of Pavlov’s dog as proximity to the exit came closer. How powerful is the expectation of good food in a pleasing ambience to a hungry man! I laughed.
“I know exactly what you mean. Though the restaurant type is quite different, let me tell you about the McDonalds in Cody, Wyoming.”
My family’s vacation meant a trip to Yellowstone. We hiked new trails for a week. We stayed at Canyon Village on the crossover of the park’s figure-eight road layout. To make it back to Urbana in two days, we left Canyon at dawn. We switchbacked down to the Shoshone River in the Wapiti Valley, sad to be leaving but also anticipating next year’s trip.
Just beyond Buffalo Bill Dam, the plains stretched relentlessly eastward. On the top of the only hill in Cody was the McDonald’s. It was our transition to regular post-vacation life. McD’s coffee was the sympathetic, welcoming agent, accompanied by our McFavorite specialties.
Senior citizens, here dressed in jeans, boots and sweat shirts, were having their happy morning confab at men’s, women’s, or couples’ tables. The mood was convivial, the sound low-pitched, marked by an occasional laugh or guffaw. We dawdled to fully savor the last bit of Wyoming. We were then ready to return to our Midwestern farm country.
When I finished my description, others in the group followed.
One spoke of a neighbor who made regular trips to Columbia, Mo., traveling on I-72 to cross the Mississippi at Hannibal.
“She raved about the pie at the Cardinal Inn Cafe in Pittsfield, Illinois. She insisted she couldn’t make the trip without that pie,” they said. “She was a playwright, so I teased that she should put it in a play. Maybe a plot twist could come from the protagonist’s pausing to choose between a slice of apple-rhubarb or pecan-brandy pie.”
A retired big-rig driver told his version. He had covered over a million miles without accident or ticket, at first in the Air Force and later between St. Louis and Champaign. Surely there could be no one better to name a magnetic restaurant irresistibly pulling in a hungry trucker: Niemerg’s Steak House in Effingham, where interstates 57 and 70 intersect. The homestyle beef and pork choices, the fried chicken, the limitless salad bar guaranteed that he always stopped: “Wouldn’t dream of going past! No nicer folks, neither.”
One couple gave a twist on the popularity of the Beef House near Covington, Ind.
“After a vacation east, we have what we call The Last Good Thing,” they said. “It’s gone when we finish dinner there and depart with a dozen frozen Beef House rolls.”
An amusing example comes from a recent PBS report on an Italian “Paleo camp” where survival-conscious men re-enacted Neanderthal-era life. Cold and hungry, they kept it up until they couldn’t bear their primitively caught roasted rabbit without salt. En masse, they headed to rendezvous with the favorite local bar.
The English teacher in me ends this restaurant reflection with the “Canterbury Tales.” Chaucer had innkeeper Harry Bailey — arguably literature’s most famous host — elicit tales from the pilgrims by promising a free dinner at his Tabard Inn in London’s Southwerk. What started as a waypoint became the final goal. Alas, Chaucer died before completing the tales and Bailey’s judgment of the winner.
But every host on a cuisine series today — from Phil Rosenthal to Ethiopian-Swede Marcus Samuelsson — picks up where Chaucer left off, drawing us into restaurants they say we definitely must not (yum!) miss. No passport required.