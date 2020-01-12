One of the social pleasures of moving to a retirement residence is meeting different people at dinner. Unless you designate a specific seating group in advance, you receive table mates “Amtrak style.” That is, placed with the next four in line.
The effect is just as interesting as it is on the California Zephyr or Empire Builder. After dinner orders are taken, you find where the others are from, both recently and from the past.
I’ve been frankly amazed to find myself in the company of more Nebraskans than in any time since I left Omaha in 1966. It’s downright fun to say, “Yes! I know where York is — about 40 miles west of Lincoln!” Or Nebraska City, Alliance or Seward.
Backgrounds are basic — businesspeople, farmers, university staffers and professors, teachers, nurses, military — but career details vary and define each individual. Hearing them sometimes repeated at a new table’s configuration is good for the memory. English teacher myself, I think of the ancient bards whose repetitions became romances, sagas, songs, poems.
At one meal recently, the course of conversation led a resident to speak of her family’s arrival in central Illinois. During the Great Depression, her unemployed parents left Missouri to seek opportunity nearer to relatives. She recalled how the three young children slept in the car at night while the parents somehow stayed up next to them on the roadside.
At their destination, they rented an abandoned farmhouse.
“It was large,” she recalled. “It was also completely uninsulated. My sister and I froze in our room in winter. In summer, it broiled in the sun all day, still too hot to sleep in at night.” She paused. “But it was a welcome shelter that became home. I will never forget it.”
Naturally, the rest of us then gave accounts of special dwellings. A European married an American whose family had an 18th-century house in rural New Hampshire. They summered there with minimal updating, priding themselves on their “historical immersion.”
Another recalled how she loved her family’s apartment in Manhattan in the 1940s. Every day after school, she went to Central Park for whatever activity was in season — biking, ice skating, hopscotch. On Saturdays, they went to the movies, marvelously air-conditioned in summer, or to the Bronx Zoo via subway and bus.
A man chuckled about his house with a broken dumbwaiter that functioned instead as a prop closet. It produced anything from a green St. Patrick’s Day hat to a broken flute.
One resident spoke of a house, once a neighborhood restaurant in the 1920s, rumored to have been a speakeasy.
“My buddy who lived there liked to show a small door-in-a-door panel between the vestibule and the front hall,” he said. “Here the customer gave the password for full entry. We had fun making up passwords, then playing out a police raid.”
My turn — how could I beat that? Well, I was the only one who has a small oil painting of my favorite house, painted by an artist cousin. It was built in 1934, all brick, in small-town Teutopolis. My sister and I visited there each summer. The generous rooms spoked out from two places: a front foyer and a central back hall lined with drawers and cupboards from floor to ceiling. The dining room could host several families. An airy breakfast room connected the kitchen to a roofed back porch. The second floor held bedrooms under two gables and a playroom-attic under a third.
I cannot imagine a more inviting floor plan. If I were compiling a domestic architecture book, I would title this one All Family-All American. For its outside appearance, an architect editor would add Tudor Revival. The painting of it is a cherished possession.
Houses can have many configurations and histories en route to becoming a home praised in words or phrases we all love: “Home sweet home,“ “A man’s castle,” “A heap of living,” “Safest refuge,” “Home for the holidays,” “Where the heart is,” or finally “The place where when you go there they have to take you in.”
Despite probable reality, my New Year’s wish for 2020 is that no people need flee beloved homes as refugees from fire, flood or war.