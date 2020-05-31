After almost 60 years, it took a pandemic to turn me back into an essential employee. I nearly became one while I was working at the University of Illinois back in the 1990s, but not close enough to be given a free room at the Illini Union during a snowstorm that hit while I was finishing up some essential briefing documents.
While growing up as the
oldest of three kids, I was given a lot of responsibility by two working parents. I was the one who got the directions on what to put in the oven for supper when the three of us got off the afternoon school bus. It was my job to make certain no one burned down the house and the cows got shut up in the barn. They were waiting for my father, who did the milking after he got home from his job in town.
I am four years older than my sister and six years older than my brother, so I was almost the third adult in the house. By 21st century standards, I wouldn’t have been old enough to stay at home by myself, let alone be in charge of two younger siblings. But in the 1950s, as long as I had clean clothes to wear to school and there wasn’t any lice in my hair, I was old enough to be in charge.
The little kids never seemed to have any homework, but I always had a mountain of assignments. They would watch cartoons on television and occasionally let me indulge myself in Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.” My sister was pretty helpful, but my brother never did what I told him to do.
So fast-forward to 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. I have become the essential grandma in charge of two grands when their parents are working as essential employees. My daughter-in-law is a nurse and my son divides his time between the USDA and the Illinois National Guard. Right now I am just part time on the days that my daughter-in-law reports for a 10-hour shift. But I am just a couple of phone calls from being a full-time grandmother helping to distract a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old from the fact that their parents are working past their bedtime.
To address my role as an essential grandmother, I am taking some lessons from the past. I am not getting a cow, but I requested a corner of my son’s yard for a garden space. Both grands have helped dig, rake and get the soil ready to plant the seeds of some spring vegetables. The granddaughter says she wants carrots, and the grandson would like some broccoli. I am adding in radishes and lettuces, as well as onion and potato sets. I can’t believe the governor of Michigan ordered all of the garden centers in her state to be closed.
Fortunately, my granddaughter loves doing her homework on the computer, happy to email her assignments to her teachers, and to play the YouTube lessons that entertain her younger brother and teach her about fractions and geography. My grandson enjoys snuggling up to read the letters and numbers in the books that help him get ready for kindergarten. We all enjoy baking or making a dish of food for the family’s evening meal. Most of the time, we get along just fine. But I have noticed that we each still need some time and space to ourselves.
I am lucky to have four other people who can be part of my social isolation. Plus enough time to still read, write and do spring house cleaning. I don’t miss club meetings, picking up my grandson from day care or meeting my granddaughter’s bus after school. This is a time we will always remember when the hectic time of squeezing in both work and play returns to take us outside of our restricted boundaries.